NYC Pre-NYFW AI X Fashion Networking Event Launches At Daylight Studio
As the fashion industry enters a new era of artificial intelligence, the conversation is shifting from"replacement" to"refinement." On January 23, 2026, Daylight Studio will host an exclusive, invitation-only summit:"AI x Fashion: The Human-in-the-Loop," bringing together leaders across fashion, retail, technology, and investment to explore how innovation can strengthen-not dilute-the human craft at the heart of the industry.
This is not a lecture on technology. It is a forward-looking conversation on how fashion preserves its soul in a data-driven world-where human intuition and machine intelligence can work in partnership. With more than two decades supporting global campaigns, productions, and high-profile events, Daylight Studio has long been a behind-the-scenes engine for the industry. Now, it becomes the stage for a deeper, more actionable dialogue on AI's role in fashion's next chapter.
The Power Table
Moderated by global strategist and Forbes contributor Angela Chan-Danisi, the discussion convenes a cross-section of industry leaders:
Luxury Retail & Brand Equity: Maria Driscoll, CFA, decoding how AI-driven efficiency and personalization can translate into long-term luxury brand value.
Trend Intelligence & Consumer Signals: Cate Kahn, CEO of Trendalytics, demonstrating how real-time data can validate-and accelerate-the designer's instincts.
Operational Co-Pilot: Heidi Van Dyck, framing AI as a strategic ally for modern operations and supply chain decision-making.
Ethics, Heritage & the Human Touch: Chuks Collins, grounding the conversation in the values of the atelier-craft, culture, and creative integrity.
Discovery & the Future of Search: Neha Singh, connecting luxury storytelling with the evolution of AI-driven discovery.
An Immersive Atmosphere
Designed as a premium experience rather than a standard panel, the evening transforms Daylight Studio's Flatiron space into an environment for high-frequency dialogue and curated connection. Guests will move through bespoke photo sets-a nod to Daylight's production legacy-alongside a physical garment gallery that emphasizes the tactile reality of fashion in an increasingly digital era.
The atmosphere will be elevated by an ethereal live DJ set accompanied by live instruments. To support focused conversation and sustained energy, the event will feature an exclusive botanical tasting of a natural energizing elixir crafted for clarity and performance.
Why“Human-in-the-Loop” Matters in 2026
In 2026, the question is no longer whether fashion will adopt AI-but how intentionally and beautifully the human hand will guide it. The Human-in-the-Loop framework reinforces a critical truth: AI can enhance speed, insight, and efficiency, but human judgment must remain central to creativity, ethics, and brand trust.
Capacity is limited to maintain a high level of dialogue and ensure meaningful exchange among attendees, including a curated group of investors, creative directors, founders, and innovators.
Event Details
January 23, 2026 | 6:00 PM
Daylight Studio – Flatiron
50 W 17th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10011
Strictly Invitation Only
Apply for an Invitation:
Legal Disclaimer:
