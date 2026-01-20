A Landmark Resource For New Testament Textual Study: The Preaching & Sacred Writings Of St. Peter The Apostle Kata St. Mark By Rev. Henry Malone

Rev. Henry Malone continues his ambitious and rigorously scholarly Biblical Scholarship series with the release of Volume II, The Preaching & Sacred Writings of St. Peter the Apostle kata (according to) St. Mark. Designed expressly for pastors, theologians, and serious students of Scripture, this volume represents a major contribution to New Testament textual criticism and exegetical study.

Traditionally recognized as the Gospel that preserves the preaching of St. Peter as recorded by St. Mark, this work approaches the text with a singular guiding principle: before asking“What does the text mean?” one must first answer the most critical scholarly question-“What is the text?” Rev. Malone builds the entire volume upon this foundation, offering readers an unprecedented level of clarity and access to the earliest attainable form of the Gospel.

At the core of this volume is a Modern Received Eclectic Text, carefully reconstructed and compared against the earliest codices, papyri, and uncial manuscripts. This eclectic text represents the underlying foundation of all major modern Bible translations and traces the Gospel's transmission from its earliest recoverable form to the present day. Historical changes and textual variants are presented in color-coded Greek script, allowing scholars to immediately identify developments across centuries of manuscript history.

The structure of the book is meticulously designed to save scholars countless hours of preparatory labor. The top line displays the textual critic's reconstruction of the earliest attainable Greek text, accompanied by a level-one English translation that functions similarly to an interlinear Bible. This allows readers to move seamlessly between Greek and English without losing precision or nuance.

Below this, arranged in a parallel vertical layout, appear the major Greek uncials and published papyri-some dating to within twenty to forty years of the original autographs. By placing these witnesses directly beneath the reconstructed text, Rev. Malone enables immediate comparison without the need for constant cross-referencing. The painstaking work of collating, organizing, and evaluating these manuscripts has already been completed, freeing readers to focus entirely on the Gospel text itself.

Adding further value for pastors and advanced students, every verb in the top-line eclectic text has been fully parsed, with its first-person indicative form clearly identified. This feature dramatically reduces the mechanical workload of Greek study and allows scholars to devote more time to interpretation, theology, and teaching.

The Preaching & Sacred Writings of St. Peter the Apostle kata St. Mark is not intended for casual reading. It is a precision tool-crafted for those who preach, teach, translate, and research the New Testament at the highest levels. It honors the Gospel of Mark as both a theological proclamation and a historical document whose careful preservation deserves equally careful study.

As Volume II of The Biblical Scholarship series, this work builds seamlessly upon the foundation laid in Rev. Malone's study of St. Matthew. Together, these volumes form a growing corpus aimed at restoring textual confidence, scholarly rigor, and faithful engagement with the Greek New Testament.

For pastors seeking deeper exegetical insight, scholars pursuing textual accuracy, and students committed to serious biblical study, this volume stands as an indispensable resource-where centuries of textual history are placed directly into the reader's hands, and the question“What is the text?” is answered with clarity, precision, and reverence.