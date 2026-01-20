Digital Inks Market To Rise At 6.13% CAGR By 2031 DIC Corporation, Flint Group, INX International Ink Co, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG

Digital Inks Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Digital Inks Market Size is estimated at USD 4.9 billion in 2026, rising from USD 4.62 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2031. The Digital Inks Industry continues to gain steady attention as printing industries worldwide move away from analog processes toward flexible, on-demand digital workflows.

Key Trends Shaping the Digital Inks Market

Rising Adoption of UV-Curable Inks in Packaging and Signage

One of the most visible Digital Inks Market Trends is the growing preference for UV-curable inks in packaging and signage. These inks cure instantly under ultraviolet light, allowing printers to increase throughput while lowering energy use.

Growing Use of Digital Inkjet Printing in the Textile Industry

Another notable trend is the rising use of digital inkjet printing in textiles. Apparel brands and fabric producers are adopting digital inks to support customized designs, reduced water usage, and faster design-to-production cycles.

Emerging Demand for Functional and Conductive Digital Inks

The market is also witnessing early but growing interest in functional and conductive inks. While still a smaller portion of demand, they contribute to the broader Digital Inks Market Growth narrative by expanding application scope.

Digital Inks Market Categorization

By Ink Type

Solvent-based inks

Water-based inks

UV-curable inks

Oil-based inks

Other types (conductive and functional inks)

By Printing Technology

Drop-on-demand inkjet

Continuous inkjet

UV inkjet

Digital screen printing

Other technologies (hybrid inkjet systems)

By Application

Packaging

Automotive and technical markings

Construction

Promotional materials

Textiles

Other applications (commercial and industrial signage and displays)

Key Players in the Digital Inks Market Industry

Sun Chemical (DIC Corporation)

FUJIFILM Speciality Ink Systems Limited

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Flint Group

INX International Ink Co.

Conclusion

The Digital Inks Market is expected to maintain a stable growth path as digital printing becomes a standard production method rather than a niche alternative. Looking ahead, the Digital Inks Market Forecast remains positive as printers seek efficiency, customization, and compliance within a single solution.

