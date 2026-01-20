Digital Inks Market To Rise At 6.13% CAGR By 2031 DIC Corporation, Flint Group, INX International Ink Co, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG
"Digital Inks"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Digital Inks Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Digital Inks Market Overview
According to Mordor Intelligence, the Digital Inks Market Size is estimated at USD 4.9 billion in 2026, rising from USD 4.62 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2031. The Digital Inks Industry continues to gain steady attention as printing industries worldwide move away from analog processes toward flexible, on-demand digital workflows.Unlock detailed segmentation, trends, and competitor analysis-click to learn more:
Key Trends Shaping the Digital Inks Market
Rising Adoption of UV-Curable Inks in Packaging and Signage
One of the most visible Digital Inks Market Trends is the growing preference for UV-curable inks in packaging and signage. These inks cure instantly under ultraviolet light, allowing printers to increase throughput while lowering energy use.
Growing Use of Digital Inkjet Printing in the Textile Industry
Another notable trend is the rising use of digital inkjet printing in textiles. Apparel brands and fabric producers are adopting digital inks to support customized designs, reduced water usage, and faster design-to-production cycles.
Emerging Demand for Functional and Conductive Digital Inks
The market is also witnessing early but growing interest in functional and conductive inks. While still a smaller portion of demand, they contribute to the broader Digital Inks Market Growth narrative by expanding application scope.Explore in-depth insights and regional perspectives, including localized editions like the Japanese market version -
Digital Inks Market Categorization
By Ink Type
-
Solvent-based inks
-
Water-based inks
-
UV-curable inks
-
Oil-based inks
-
Other types (conductive and functional inks)
By Printing Technology
-
Drop-on-demand inkjet
-
Continuous inkjet
-
UV inkjet
-
Digital screen printing
-
Other technologies (hybrid inkjet systems)
By Application
-
Packaging
-
Automotive and technical markings
-
Construction
-
Promotional materials
-
Textiles
-
Other applications (commercial and industrial signage and displays)
Key Players in the Digital Inks Market Industry
-
Sun Chemical (DIC Corporation)
-
FUJIFILM Speciality Ink Systems Limited
-
Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA
-
Flint Group
-
INX International Ink Co.
Conclusion
The Digital Inks Market is expected to maintain a stable growth path as digital printing becomes a standard production method rather than a niche alternative. Looking ahead, the Digital Inks Market Forecast remains positive as printers seek efficiency, customization, and compliance within a single solution.
About Mordor Intelligence:
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.
For any inquiries, please contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment