Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Net Income

Comparative information to the third quarter of 2025, unless otherwise noted

Total loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 8% annualized.

Total deposits increased by $1.0 billion, or 7% annualized.

Total assets increased by $1.5 billion, or 9% annualized.

Net interest income increased to $583.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up $16.9 million from $567.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, driven by improvement in net interest margin and strong average earning asset growth.

Net interest margin increased to 3.52% (3.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income was impacted by the following:

Net gains on investment securities totaled $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net gains of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Provision for credit losses totaled $27.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $21.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Net charge-offs totaled $21.8 million, or 17 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2025 down from $24.6 million, or 19 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2025. Non-performing loans totaled $185.8 million and comprised 0.35% of total loans at December 31, 2025, as compared to $162.6 million and 0.31% of total loans at September 30, 2025. Mr. Crane noted,“We continued our consistent, strong loan growth as loans increased $1.0 billion, or 8% on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2025. Loan pipelines remain strong and we remain disciplined in our evaluation of credit opportunities, ensuring that loan growth aligns with our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth totaled $1.0 billion, or 7% on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2025. Our loan growth was funded by deposit growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 resulting in a stable loans-to-deposits ratio” Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated,“Disciplined credit management, supported by persistent and thorough portfolio reviews, continues to drive positive outcomes through early identification and resolution of problem credits. We continue to be conservative and disciplined in our underwriting to maintain our strong credit standards. We believe the Company's reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to sustaining high credit quality as evidenced by our low levels of net charge-offs and non-performing loans as well as our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.32%.” In summary, Mr. Crane concluded,“We believe our record fourth quarter and full year financial results highlight the strength of our differentiated business model that allows us to deliver sophisticated solutions with the personalized service, expertise and local decision making that our customers value. We remain focused on delivering disciplined and strategic organic growth that enhances our franchise in our core markets and specialty businesses while generating long-term value for our shareholders.” The graphs shown on pages 3-8 illustrate certain financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2025 as well as historical financial performance. See“Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios. Graphs available at the following link: SUMMARY OF RESULTS: BALANCE SHEET Total assets increased $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025. Total loans increased by $1.0 billion compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase in loans was driven primarily by growth across most major loan categories. Total liabilities increased by $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025, driven by a $1.0 billion increase in total deposits. Strong organic deposit growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposit balances represented 20% of total deposits and have remained stable in recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 92.0%. For more information regarding changes in the Company's balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report. NET INTEREST INCOME For the fourth quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $583.9 million, an increase of $16.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. The $16.9 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was driven by net interest margin improvement and average earning asset growth of $1.1 billion, or 7% annualized. Net interest margin was 3.52% (3.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2025, up four basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025. The yield on earning assets declined 14 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to a 17 basis point decrease in loan yields. Funding cost on interest-bearing deposits decreased by 25 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025, which more than offset the reduction in loan yields. The net free funds contribution in the fourth quarter of 2025 declined six basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025. For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report. ASSET QUALITY The allowance for credit losses totaled $460.5 million as of December 31, 2025, a slight increase from $454.6 million as of September 30, 2025. A provision for credit losses totaling $27.6 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $21.8 million recorded in the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025 reflects stable credit quality and a mostly stable macroeconomic forecast. However, given future economic performance remains uncertain, qualitative additions were made to the provision related to credit spreads and equity market valuations. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report. Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company's financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025 is shown on Table 12 of this report. Net charge-offs totaled $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $2.8 million compared to $24.6 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 17 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis compared to 19 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2025. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report. The Company's loan portfolio delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report. Non-performing assets and non-performing loans increased slightly compared to prior quarter but stayed within the range experienced at the end of the prior three quarters of 2025. Non-performing assets totaled $206.6 million and comprised 0.29% of total assets as of December 31, 2025, as compared to $187.5 million, or 0.27% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025. Non-performing loans totaled $185.8 million and comprised 0.35% of total loans at December 31, 2025, as compared to $162.6 million and 0.31% of total loans at September 30, 2025. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report. NON-INTEREST INCOME Non-interest income totaled $130.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, decreasing $0.4 million, compared to $130.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Wealth management revenue increased by approximately $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by an increase in asset valuations within the quarter, coupled with an increase in brokerage revenue related to higher transactional business. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $22.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily attributed to lower production revenue. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report. The Company recognized approximately $1.5 million in net gains on investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to approximately $3.0 million in net gains in the third quarter of 2025. The net gains in the fourth quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company's equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value. For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report. NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Non-interest expense totaled $384.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing $4.5 million, compared to $380.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. Non-interest expense, as a percent of average assets, decreased two basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 2.19%. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by approximately $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the third quarter of 2025. This was primarily driven by an increased level of health insurance claims in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company recorded net OREO expense of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net OREO expense of $262,000 in the third quarter of 2025. The primary diver of the increase in the fourth quarter can be attributed to valuation adjustments. Net OREO expenses include all costs associated with obtaining, maintaining and selling other real estate owned properties as well as valuation adjustments. Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $13.8 million, which was a $5.2 million decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in the current quarter relates primarily to lower sports sponsorships. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year. Travel and entertainment expense increased approximately $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase is primarily attributed to seasonal corporate events that occur in the fourth quarter. For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report. INCOME TAXES The Company recorded income tax expense of $79.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $79.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were 26.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 27.0% in the third quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were impacted by an overall lower level of provision for state income tax expense in the comparable periods. BUSINESS SUMMARY Community Banking Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios. Mortgage banking revenue was $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. See Table 16 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $20.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $19.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of December 31, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the first quarter of 2026. Specialty Finance Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $5.4 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025. Average balances decreased by $61.2 million, as compared to the third quarter of 2025. The Company's leasing divisions' portfolio balances increased in the fourth quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.9 billion, $1.2 billion, and $360.6 million as of December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to $2.8 billion, $1.2 billion, and $301.0 million as of September 30, 2025, respectively. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business were $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter of 2025. Wealth Management Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. Wealth management revenue totaled $39.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase as compared to the third quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Company's wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $56.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $9.6 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks. WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Key Operating Measures Wintrust's key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to the third quarter of 2025 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or (1)

basis point (bp) change from

3rd Quarter

2025 % or

basis point (bp) change from

4th Quarter

2024 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Net income $ 223,024 $ 216,254 $ 185,362 3 % 20 % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2) 329,811 317,809 270,060 4 22 Net income per common share – Diluted 3.15 2.78 2.63 13 20 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.50 0.50 0.45 - 11 Net revenue(3) 714,264 697,837 638,599 2 12 Net interest income 583,874 567,010 525,148 3 11 Net interest margin 3.52 % 3.48 % 3.49 % 4 bps 3 bps Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.54 3.50 3.51 4 3 Net overhead ratio(4) 1.45 1.45 1.60 - (15 ) Return on average assets 1.27 1.26 1.16 1 11 Return on average common equity 12.63 11.58 11.82 105 81 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 14.83 13.74 14.29 109 54 At end of period Total assets $ 71,142,046 $ 69,629,638 $ 64,879,668 9 % 10 % Total loans(5) 53,105,101 52,063,482 48,055,037 8 11 Total deposits 57,717,191 56,711,381 52,512,349 7 10 Total shareholders' equity 7,258,715 7,045,757 6,344,297 12 14

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.



Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are“annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Years Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 71,142,046 $ 69,629,638 $ 68,983,318 $ 65,870,066 $ 64,879,668 Total loans(1) 53,105,101 52,063,482 51,041,679 48,708,390 48,055,037 Total deposits 57,717,191 56,711,381 55,816,811 53,570,038 52,512,349 Total shareholders' equity 7,258,715 7,045,757 7,225,696 6,600,537 6,344,297 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 583,874 $ 567,010 $ 546,694 $ 526,474 $ 525,148 $ 2,224,052 $ 1,962,535 Net revenue(2) 714,264 697,837 670,783 643,108 638,599 2,725,992 2,450,860 Net income 223,024 216,254 195,527 189,039 185,362 823,844 695,045 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3) 329,811 317,809 289,322 277,018 270,060 1,213,960 1,048,136 Net income per common share – Basic 3.21 2.82 2.82 2.73 2.68 11.57 10.47 Net income per common share – Diluted 3.15 2.78 2.78 2.69 2.63 11.40 10.31 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.45 2.00 1.80 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.52 % 3.48 % 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.49 % 3.52 % 3.51 % Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 3.54 3.50 3.54 3.56 3.51 3.53 3.53 Non-interest income to average assets 0.74 0.76 0.76 0.74 0.71 0.75 0.82 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.19 2.21 2.32 2.32 2.31 2.26 2.36 Net overhead ratio(4) 1.45 1.45 1.57 1.58 1.60 1.51 1.54 Return on average assets 1.27 1.26 1.19 1.20 1.16 1.23 1.17 Return on average common equity 12.63 11.58 12.07 12.21 11.82 12.13 12.32 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3) 14.83 13.74 14.44 14.72 14.29 14.43 14.58 Average total assets $ 69,492,268 $ 68,303,036 $ 65,840,345 $ 64,107,042 $ 63,594,105 $ 66,954,172 $ 59,416,909 Average total shareholders' equity 7,166,608 6,955,543 6,862,040 6,460,941 6,418,403 6,863,474 5,826,940 Average loans to average deposits ratio 92.4 % 92.5 % 93.0 % 92.3 % 91.9 % 92.6 % 93.8 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 92.0 91.8 91.4 90.9 91.5 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 139.82 $ 132.44 $ 123.98 $ 112.46 $ 124.71 Book value per common share 102.03 98.87 95.43 92.47 89.21 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3) 88.66 85.39 81.86 78.83 75.39 Common shares outstanding 66,974,913 66,961,209 66,937,732 66,919,325 66,495,227 Other Data at end of period: Common equity to assets ratio 9.6 % 9.5 % 9.3 % 9.4 % 9.1 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3) 8.5 8.3 8.0 8.1 7.8 Tier 1 leverage ratio(5) 9.7 9.5 10.2 9.6 9.4 Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio(5) 11.0 10.9 11.5 10.8 10.7 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 10.3 10.2 10.0 10.1 9.9 Total capital ratio(5) 12.4 12.4 13.0 12.5 12.3 Allowance for credit losses(6) $ 460,465 $ 454,586 $ 457,461 $ 448,387 $ 437,060 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.87 % 0.87 % 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.91 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 16 16 16 16 16 Banking offices 209 208 208 208 205

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 467,874 $ 565,406 $ 695,501 $ 616,216 $ 452,017 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 64 63 63 63 6,519 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 3,180,553 3,422,452 4,569,618 4,238,237 4,409,753 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 6,236,263 5,274,124 4,885,715 4,220,305 4,141,482 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,343,905 3,438,406 3,502,186 3,564,490 3,613,263 Trading account securities - - - - 4,072 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 63,770 63,445 273,722 270,442 215,412 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 291,881 282,755 282,087 281,893 281,407 Brokerage customer receivables - - - - 18,102 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 340,745 333,883 299,606 316,804 331,261 Loans, net of unearned income 53,105,101 52,063,482 51,041,679 48,708,390 48,055,037 Allowance for loan losses (379,283 ) (386,622 ) (391,654 ) (378,207 ) (364,017 ) Net loans 52,725,818 51,676,860 50,650,025 48,330,183 47,691,020 Premises, software and equipment, net 781,611 775,425 776,324 776,679 779,130 Lease investments, net 360,646 301,000 289,768 280,472 278,264 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,617,682 1,614,674 1,610,025 1,598,255 1,739,334 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 835,275 978,209 240,039 463,023 - Goodwill 797,960 797,639 798,144 796,932 796,942 Other acquisition-related intangible assets 97,999 105,297 110,495 116,072 121,690 Total assets $ 71,142,046 $ 69,629,638 $ 68,983,318 $ 65,870,066 $ 64,879,668 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 11,423,701 $ 10,952,146 $ 10,877,166 $ 11,201,859 $ 11,410,018 Interest-bearing 46,293,490 45,759,235 44,939,645 42,368,179 41,102,331 Total deposits 57,717,191 56,711,381 55,816,811 53,570,038 52,512,349 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,451,309 3,151,309 3,151,309 3,151,309 3,151,309 Other borrowings 477,966 579,328 625,392 529,269 534,803 Subordinated notes 298,636 298,536 298,458 298,360 298,283 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Payable on unsettled securities purchases - - 39,105 - - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,684,663 1,589,761 1,572,981 1,466,987 1,785,061 Total liabilities 63,883,331 62,583,881 61,757,622 59,269,529 58,535,371 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock 425,000 425,000 837,500 412,500 412,500 Common stock 67,062 67,042 67,025 67,007 66,560 Surplus 2,534,024 2,521,306 2,495,637 2,494,347 2,482,561 Treasury stock (9,156 ) (9,150 ) (9,156 ) (9,156 ) (6,153 ) Retained earnings 4,537,539 4,356,367 4,200,923 4,045,854 3,897,164 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (295,754 ) (314,808 ) (366,233 ) (410,015 ) (508,335 ) Total shareholders' equity 7,258,715 7,045,757 7,225,696 6,600,537 6,344,297 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 71,142,046 $ 69,629,638 $ 68,983,318 $ 65,870,066 $ 64,879,668



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Years Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 822,494 $ 832,140 $ 797,997 $ 768,362 $ 789,038 $ 3,220,993 $ 3,043,354 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,607 4,757 4,872 4,246 5,623 19,482 21,436 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 27,190 34,992 34,317 36,766 46,256 133,265 115,253 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 77 75 276 179 53 607 366 Investment securities 95,461 86,426 78,053 72,016 67,066 331,956 276,115 Trading account securities - - - 11 6 11 48 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,497 5,444 5,393 5,307 5,157 21,641 20,060 Brokerage customer receivables - - - 78 302 78 965 Total interest income 956,326 963,834 920,908 886,965 913,501 3,728,033 3,477,597 Interest expense Interest on deposits 332,178 355,846 333,470 320,233 346,388 1,341,727 1,343,642 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 26,408 26,007 25,724 25,441 26,050 103,580 99,149 Interest on other borrowings 5,956 6,887 6,957 6,792 7,519 26,592 34,480 Interest on subordinated notes 3,737 3,717 3,735 3,714 3,733 14,903 18,117 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 4,173 4,367 4,328 4,311 4,663 17,179 19,674 Total interest expense 372,452 396,824 374,214 360,491 388,353 1,503,981 1,515,062 Net interest income 583,874 567,010 546,694 526,474 525,148 2,224,052 1,962,535 Provision for credit losses 27,588 21,768 22,234 23,963 16,979 95,553 101,047 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 556,286 545,242 524,460 502,511 508,169 2,128,499 1,861,488 Non-interest income Wealth management 39,365 37,188 36,821 34,042 38,775 147,416 146,227 Mortgage banking 22,625 24,451 23,170 20,529 20,452 90,775 93,213 Service charges on deposit accounts 20,402 19,825 19,502 19,362 18,864 79,091 65,651 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 1,505 2,972 650 3,196 (2,835 ) 8,323 (2,602 ) Fees from covered call options 5,992 5,619 5,624 3,446 2,305 20,681 10,196 Trading (losses) gains, net (257 ) 172 151 (64 ) (113 ) 2 504 Operating lease income, net 16,365 15,466 15,166 15,287 15,327 62,284 58,710 Other 24,393 25,134 23,005 20,836 20,676 93,368 116,426 Total non-interest income 130,390 130,827 124,089 116,634 113,451 501,940 488,325 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 222,557 219,668 219,541 211,526 212,133 873,292 817,108 Software and equipment 36,096 35,027 36,522 34,717 34,258 142,362 122,794 Operating lease equipment 11,034 10,409 10,757 10,471 10,263 42,671 42,298 Occupancy, net 20,105 20,809 20,228 20,778 20,597 81,920 79,213 Data processing 11,809 11,329 12,110 11,274 10,957 46,522 39,736 Advertising and marketing 13,792 19,027 18,761 12,272 13,097 63,852 61,812 Professional fees 8,280 7,465 9,243 9,044 11,334 34,032 40,637 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 4,999 5,196 5,580 5,618 5,773 21,393 12,095 FDIC insurance 10,562 11,418 10,971 10,926 10,640 43,877 46,118 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) expenses, net 2,162 262 505 643 397 3,572 (408 ) Other 43,057 39,418 37,243 38,821 39,090 158,539 141,321 Total non-interest expense 384,453 380,028 381,461 366,090 368,539 1,512,032 1,402,724 Income before taxes 302,223 296,041 267,088 253,055 253,081 1,118,407 947,089 Income tax expense 79,199 79,787 71,561 64,016 67,719 294,563 252,044 Net income $ 223,024 $ 216,254 $ 195,527 $ 189,039 $ 185,362 $ 823,844 $ 695,045 Preferred stock dividends 8,367 13,295 6,991 6,991 6,991 35,644 27,964 Preferred stock redemption - 14,046 - - - 14,046 - Net income applicable to common shares $ 214,657 $ 188,913 $ 188,536 $ 182,048 $ 178,371 $ 774,154 $ 667,081 Net income per common share - Basic $ 3.21 $ 2.82 $ 2.82 $ 2.73 $ 2.68 $ 11.57 $ 10.47 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 3.15 $ 2.78 $ 2.78 $ 2.69 $ 2.63 $ 11.40 $ 10.31 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 2.00 $ 1.80 Weighted average common shares outstanding 66,970 66,952 66,931 66,726 66,491 66,896 63,685 Dilutive potential common shares 1,143 1,028 888 923 1,233 998 1,016 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 68,113 67,980 67,819 67,649 67,724 67,894 64,701



TABLE 1 : LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From(1) (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30,

2025(2) Dec 31, 2024 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 217,136 $ 211,360 $ 192,633 $ 181,580 $ 189,774 11 % 14 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 123,609 122,523 106,973 135,224 141,487 4 (13 ) Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 340,745 $ 333,883 $ 299,606 $ 316,804 $ 331,261 8 % 3 % Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 7,267,505 $ 7,135,083 $ 7,028,247 $ 6,871,206 $ 6,867,422 7 % 6 % Asset-based lending 1,512,888 1,588,522 1,663,693 1,701,962 1,611,001 (19 ) (6 ) Municipal 868,958 804,986 771,785 798,646 826,653 32 5 Leases 2,921,366 2,834,563 2,757,331 2,680,943 2,537,325 12 15 Commercial real estate Residential construction 54,753 60,923 59,027 55,849 48,617 (40 ) 13 Commercial construction 2,013,244 2,273,545 2,165,263 2,086,797 2,065,775 (45 ) (3 ) Land 341,585 323,685 304,827 306,235 319,689 22 7 Office 1,688,614 1,578,208 1,601,208 1,641,555 1,656,109 28 2 Industrial 3,167,768 2,912,547 2,824,889 2,677,555 2,628,576 35 21 Retail 1,436,252 1,478,861 1,452,351 1,402,837 1,374,655 (11 ) 4 Multi-family 3,445,507 3,306,597 3,200,578 3,091,314 3,125,505 17 10 Mixed use and other 1,793,013 1,684,841 1,683,867 1,652,759 1,685,018 25 6 Home equity 480,525 484,202 466,815 455,683 445,028 (3 ) 8 Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 4,171,439 4,019,046 3,814,715 3,561,417 3,456,009 15 21 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 84,706 75,088 80,800 86,952 114,985 51 (26 ) Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 61,087 49,736 53,267 36,790 41,771 91 46 Total core loans $ 31,309,210 $ 30,610,433 $ 29,928,663 $ 29,108,500 $ 28,804,138 9 % 9 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,298,493 $ 1,298,140 $ 1,286,265 $ 1,262,555 $ 1,268,521 0 % 2 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 1,515,003 1,204,661 1,232,530 1,019,543 893,854 102 69 Community Advantage - homeowners association 532,027 537,696 526,595 525,492 525,446 (4 ) 1 Insurance agency lending 1,128,446 1,140,691 1,120,985 1,070,979 1,044,329 (4 ) 8 Premium Finance receivables U.S. property & casualty insurance 7,308,054 7,502,901 7,378,340 6,486,663 6,447,625 (10 ) 13 Canada property & casualty insurance 875,362 863,391 944,836 753,199 824,417 6 6 Life insurance 9,023,642 8,758,553 8,506,960 8,365,140 8,147,145 12 11 Consumer and other 114,864 147,016 116,505 116,319 99,562 (87 ) 15 Total niche loans $ 21,795,891 $ 21,453,049 $ 21,113,016 $ 19,599,890 $ 19,250,899 6 % 13 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 53,105,101 $ 52,063,482 $ 51,041,679 $ 48,708,390 $ 48,055,037 8 % 11 %

(1) NM - Not Meaningful.

(2) Annualized.

TABLE 2 : DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2025(1) Dec 31, 2024 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 11,423,701 $ 10,952,146 $ 10,877,166 $ 11,201,859 $ 11,410,018 17 % 0 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 6,233,753 6,710,919 6,795,725 6,340,168 5,865,546 (28 ) 6 Wealth management deposits(2) 1,907,647 1,600,735 1,595,764 1,408,790 1,469,064 76 30 Money market 21,368,924 20,270,382 19,556,041 18,074,733 17,975,191 22 19 Savings 6,905,216 6,758,743 6,659,419 6,576,251 6,372,499 9 8 Time certificates of deposit 9,877,950 10,418,456 10,332,696 9,968,237 9,420,031 (21 ) 5 Total deposits $ 57,717,191 $ 56,711,381 $ 55,816,811 $ 53,570,038 $ 52,512,349 7 % 10 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 20 % 19 % 19 % 21 % 22 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 11 12 12 12 11 Wealth management deposits(2) 3 3 3 3 3 Money market 37 36 35 34 34 Savings 12 12 12 12 12 Time certificates of deposit 17 18 19 18 18 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company's subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of December 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit 1-3 months $ 3,392,722 3.81 % 4-6 months 2,625,175 3.42 7-9 months 2,834,840 3.46 10-12 months 590,301 3.41 13-18 months 289,020 3.07 19-24 months 72,535 2.73 24+ months 73,357 2.77 Total $ 9,877,950 3.54 %



TABLE 4 : QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 2,842,829 $ 3,276,683 $ 3,308,199 $ 3,520,048 $ 3,934,016 Investment securities(2) 10,084,138 9,377,930 8,801,560 8,409,735 8,090,271 FHLB and FRB stock(3) 284,643 282,338 282,001 281,702 271,825 Liquidity management assets(4) $ 13,211,610 $ 12,936,951 $ 12,391,760 $ 12,211,485 $ 12,296,112 Other earning assets(4) (5) - - - 13,140 20,528 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 357,672 295,365 310,534 286,710 378,707 Loans, net of unearned income(4) (6) 52,193,637 51,403,566 49,517,635 47,833,380 47,153,014 Total earning assets(4) $ 65,762,919 $ 64,635,882 $ 62,219,929 $ 60,344,715 $ 59,848,361 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (404,075 ) (410,681 ) (398,685 ) (375,371 ) (367,238 ) Cash and due from banks 517,616 495,292 478,707 476,423 470,033 Other assets 3,615,808 3,582,543 3,540,394 3,661,275 3,642,949 Total assets $ 69,492,268 $ 68,303,036 $ 65,840,345 $ 64,107,042 $ 63,594,105 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,133,333 $ 6,687,292 $ 6,423,050 $ 6,046,189 $ 5,601,672 Wealth management deposits 1,925,808 1,604,142 1,552,989 1,574,480 1,430,163 Money market accounts 20,475,659 19,431,021 18,184,754 17,581,141 17,579,395 Savings accounts 6,814,263 6,723,325 6,578,698 6,479,444 6,288,727 Time deposits 10,045,136 10,319,719 9,841,702 9,406,126 9,702,948 Interest-bearing deposits $ 45,394,199 $ 44,765,499 $ 42,581,193 $ 41,087,380 $ 40,602,905 FHLB advances(3) 3,203,483 3,151,310 3,151,310 3,151,309 3,160,658 Other borrowings 547,507 614,892 593,657 582,139 577,786 Subordinated notes 298,576 298,481 298,398 298,306 298,225 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 49,697,331 $ 49,083,748 $ 46,878,124 $ 45,372,700 $ 44,893,140 Non-interest-bearing deposits 11,080,254 10,791,709 10,643,798 10,732,156 10,718,738 Other liabilities 1,548,075 1,472,036 1,456,383 1,541,245 1,563,824 Equity 7,166,608 6,955,543 6,862,040 6,460,941 6,418,403 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 69,492,268 $ 68,303,036 $ 65,840,345 $ 64,107,042 $ 63,594,105 Net free funds/contribution(7) $ 16,065,588 $ 15,552,134 $ 15,341,805 $ 14,972,015 $ 14,955,221

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(4) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5 : QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $ 27,267 $ 35,067 $ 34,593 $ 36,945 $ 46,308 Investment securities 96,122 87,101 78,733 72,706 67,783 FHLB and FRB stock(1) 5,497 5,444 5,393 5,307 5,157 Liquidity management assets(2) $ 128,886 $ 127,612 $ 118,719 $ 114,958 $ 119,248 Other earning assets(2) - - - 92 310 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,607 4,757 4,872 4,246 5,623 Loans, net of unearned income(2) 824,628 834,294 800,197 770,568 791,390 Total interest income $ 959,121 $ 966,663 $ 923,788 $ 889,864 $ 916,571 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 31,681 $ 40,448 $ 37,517 $ 33,600 $ 31,695 Wealth management deposits 10,011 8,415 8,182 8,606 9,412 Money market accounts 163,585 169,831 155,890 146,374 159,945 Savings accounts 34,371 38,844 37,637 35,923 38,402 Time deposits 92,530 98,308 94,244 95,730 106,934 Interest-bearing deposits $ 332,178 $ 355,846 $ 333,470 $ 320,233 $ 346,388 FHLB advances(1) 26,408 26,007 25,724 25,441 26,050 Other borrowings 5,956 6,887 6,957 6,792 7,519 Subordinated notes 3,737 3,717 3,735 3,714 3,733 Junior subordinated debentures 4,173 4,367 4,328 4,311 4,663 Total interest expense $ 372,452 $ 396,824 $ 374,214 $ 360,491 $ 388,353 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (2,795 ) (2,829 ) (2,880 ) (2,899 ) (3,070 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(3) 583,874 567,010 546,694 526,474 525,148 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 2,795 2,829 2,880 2,899 3,070 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) $ 586,669 $ 569,839 $ 549,574 $ 529,373 $ 528,218

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(2) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6 : QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31,

2024 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 3.81 % 4.25 % 4.19 % 4.26 % 4.68 % Investment securities 3.78 3.68 3.59 3.51 3.33 FHLB and FRB stock(1) 7.66 7.65 7.67 7.64 7.55 Liquidity management assets 3.87 % 3.91 % 3.84 % 3.82 % 3.86 % Other earning assets - - - 2.84 6.01 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6.22 6.39 6.29 6.01 5.91 Loans, net of unearned income 6.27 6.44 6.48 6.53 6.68 Total earning assets 5.79 % 5.93 % 5.96 % 5.98 % 6.09 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.05 % 2.40 % 2.34 % 2.25 % 2.25 % Wealth management deposits 2.06 2.08 2.11 2.22 2.62 Money market accounts 3.17 3.47 3.44 3.38 3.62 Savings accounts 2.00 2.29 2.29 2.25 2.43 Time deposits 3.65 3.78 3.84 4.13 4.38 Interest-bearing deposits 2.90 % 3.15 % 3.14 % 3.16 % 3.39 % FHLB advances 3.27 3.27 3.27 3.27 3.28 Other borrowings 4.32 4.44 4.70 4.73 5.18 Subordinated notes 4.97 4.94 5.02 5.05 4.98 Junior subordinated debentures 6.53 6.83 6.85 6.90 7.32 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.97 % 3.21 % 3.20 % 3.22 % 3.44 % Interest rate spread(2) (3) 2.82 % 2.72 % 2.76 % 2.76 % 2.65 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution(4) 0.72 0.78 0.78 0.80 0.86 Net interest margin (GAAP)(3) 3.52 % 3.48 % 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.49 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 3.54 % 3.50 % 3.54 % 3.56 % 3.51 %

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(2) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7 : YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

for twelve months ended , Interest

for twelve months ended , Yield/Rate

for twelve months ended , (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 3,235,193 $ 2,276,818 $ 133,872 $ 115,618 4.14 % 5.08 % Investment securities(2) 9,173,502 8,229,846 334,662 278,617 3.65 3.39 FHLB and FRB stock(3) 282,678 255,018 21,641 20,060 7.66 7.87 Liquidity management assets(4) (5) $ 12,691,373 $ 10,761,682 $ 490,175 $ 414,295 3.86 % 3.85 % Other earning assets(4) (5) (6) 3,240 17,113 92 1,025 2.84 5.99 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 312,718 348,278 19,482 21,436 6.23 6.15 Loans, net of unearned income(4) (5) (7) 50,252,196 44,765,445 3,229,687 3,052,731 6.43 6.82 Total earning assets(5) $ 63,259,527 $ 55,892,518 $ 3,739,436 $ 3,489,487 5.91 % 6.24 % Allowance for loan and investment security losses (397,318 ) (368,342 ) Cash and due from banks 492,131 455,708 Other assets 3,599,832 3,437,025 Total assets $ 66,954,172 $ 59,416,909 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,323,704 $ 5,360,630 $ 143,246 $ 130,281 2.27 % 2.43 % Wealth management deposits 1,665,152 1,458,404 35,214 40,324 2.11 2.76 Money market accounts 18,927,479 15,946,363 635,680 620,411 3.36 3.89 Savings accounts 6,650,054 6,015,085 146,775 161,429 2.21 2.68 Time deposits 9,906,063 8,753,848 380,812 391,197 3.84 4.47 Interest-bearing deposits $ 43,472,452 $ 37,534,330 $ 1,341,727 $ 1,343,642 3.09 % 3.58 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,164,460 3,042,052 103,580 99,149 3.27 3.26 Other borrowings 584,537 603,868 26,592 34,480 4.55 5.71 Subordinated notes 298,441 360,802 14,903 18,117 4.99 5.02 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 17,179 19,674 6.78 7.76 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 47,773,456 $ 41,794,618 $ 1,503,981 $ 1,515,062 3.15 % 3.63 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,812,877 10,212,088 Other liabilities 1,504,365 1,583,263 Equity 6,863,474 5,826,940 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 66,954,172 $ 59,416,909 Interest rate spread(5) (8) 2.76 % 2.61 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (11,403 ) (11,890 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution(9) $ 15,486,071 $ 14,097,900 0.77 0.92 Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(5) $ 2,224,052 $ 1,962,535 3.52 % 3.51 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 11,403 11,890 0.01 0.02 Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(5) $ 2,235,455 $ 1,974,425 3.53 % 3.53 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)

(4) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(5) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(6) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(7) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(8) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(9) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management's projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points Dec 31, 2025 (1.6 )% (0.5 )% (0.5 )% (0.8 )% Sep 30, 2025 (2.3 ) (0.8 ) 0.0 (0.4 ) Jun 30, 2025 (1.5 ) (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (1.2 ) Mar 31, 2025 (1.8 ) (0.6 ) (0.2 ) (1.2 ) Dec 31, 2024 (1.6 ) (0.6 ) (0.3 ) (1.5 )





Ramp Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points Dec 31, 2025 (0.0) % 0.1 % (0.1) % (0.2) % Sep 30, 2025 (0.2 ) (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Jun 30, 2025 0.0 0.0 (0.1 ) (0.4 ) Mar 31, 2025 0.2 0.2 (0.1 ) (0.5 ) Dec 31, 2024 (0.2 ) (0.0 ) 0.0 (0.3 )



As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. As the current interest rate cycle progressed, management took action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars, floors and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer-term fixed-rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or contractual maturity period As of December 31, 2025 One year or

less

From one to

five years

From five to

fifteen years

After fifteen

years

Total

(In thousands) Commercial Fixed rate $ 560,803 $ 3,901,475 $ 2,191,712 $ 18,490 $ 6,672,480 Variable rate 10,371,538 668 - - 10,372,206 Total commercial $ 10,932,341 $ 3,902,143 $ 2,191,712 $ 18,490 $ 17,044,686 Commercial real estate Fixed rate $ 836,428 $ 2,659,163 $ 364,215 $ 76,892 $ 3,936,698 Variable rate 9,992,879 11,094 65 - 10,004,038 Total commercial real estate $ 10,829,307 $ 2,670,257 $ 364,280 $ 76,892 $ 13,940,736 Home equity Fixed rate $ 9,300 $ 685 $ - $ 11 $ 9,996 Variable rate 470,529 - - - 470,529 Total home equity $ 479,829 $ 685 $ - $ 11 $ 480,525 Residential real estate Fixed rate $ 18,384 $ 4,719 $ 67,647 $ 1,057,910 $ 1,148,660 Variable rate 110,906 747,277 2,310,389 - 3,168,572 Total residential real estate $ 129,290 $ 751,996 $ 2,378,036 $ 1,057,910 $ 4,317,232 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty Fixed rate $ 8,067,517 $ 115,899 $ - $ - $ 8,183,416 Variable rate - - - - - Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 8,067,517 $ 115,899 $ - $ - $ 8,183,416 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate $ 163,653 $ 116,520 $ - $ - $ 280,173 Variable rate 8,743,469 - - - 8,743,469 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 8,907,122 $ 116,520 $ - $ - $ 9,023,642 Consumer and other Fixed rate $ 27,834 $ 8,571 $ 934 $ 849 $ 38,188 Variable rate 76,676 - - - 76,676 Total consumer and other $ 104,510 $ 8,571 $ 934 $ 849 $ 114,864 Total per category Fixed rate $ 9,683,919 $ 6,807,032 $ 2,624,508 $ 1,154,152 $ 20,269,611 Variable rate 29,765,997 759,039 2,310,454 - 32,835,490 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 39,449,916 $ 7,566,071 $ 4,934,962 $ 1,154,152 $ 53,105,101 Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives(1) (6,150,000 ) Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity $ 33,299,916 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: SOFR tenors(2) $ 21,157,533 12- month CMT(3) 7,652,077 Prime 3,021,831 Fed Funds 684,626 Other U.S. Treasury tenors 182,079 Other 137,344 Total variable rate $ 32,835,490

(1) Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates and those that have matured as of December 31, 2025. The $6.15 billion of cash flow hedging derivatives includes receive fixed swaps, collars and floors of which $5.2 billion were impacting the cash flows of loans indexed to one-month SOFR as of December 31, 2025.

(2) SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

(3) CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.



Graphs available at the following link:

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company's portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate, which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $18.5 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $7.7 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in 1-month

SOFR 12- month

CMT Prime Fourth Quarter 2025 (44 ) bps (20 ) bps (50 ) bps Third Quarter 2025 (19 ) (28 ) (25 ) Second Quarter 2025 - (7 ) - First Quarter 2025 (1 ) (13 ) - Fourth Quarter 2024 (52 ) 18 (50 )



TABLE 10 : ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 454,586 $ 457,461 $ 448,387 $ 437,060 $ 436,193 $ 437,060 $ 427,612 Provision for credit losses - Other 27,588 21,768 22,234 23,963 16,979 95,553 85,500 Provision for credit losses - Day 1 on non-PCD assets acquired during the period - - - - - - 15,547 Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period - - - - - - 3,004 Other adjustments 71 (88 ) 180 4 (187 ) 167 (207 ) Charge-offs: Commercial 12,894 21,597 6,148 9,722 5,090 50,361 48,864 Commercial real estate 5,625 144 5,711 454 1,037 11,934 22,127 Home equity - 27 111 - - 138 74 Residential real estate - 26 - - 114 26 175 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty 8,354 6,860 6,346 7,114 13,301 28,674 37,515 Premium finance receivables - life insurance - 18 - 12 - 30 4 Consumer and other 203 174 179 147 189 703 587 Total charge-offs 27,076 28,846 18,495 17,449 19,731 91,866 109,346 Recoveries: Commercial 956 1,449 1,746 929 775 5,080 2,853 Commercial real estate 4 241 10 12 172 267 323 Home equity 28 104 30 216 194 378 359 Residential real estate 1 1 2 136 0 140 15 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty 4,275 2,459 3,335 3,487 2,646 13,556 11,259 Premium finance receivables - life insurance - - - - - - 54 Consumer and other 32 37 32 29 19 130 87 Total recoveries 5,296 4,291 5,155 4,809 3,806 19,551 14,950 Net charge-offs (21,780 ) (24,555 ) (13,340 ) (12,640 ) (15,925 ) (72,315 ) (94,396 ) Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 460,465 $ 454,586 $ 457,461 $ 448,387 $ 437,060 $ 460,465 $ 437,060 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category's average: Commercial 0.29 % 0.49 % 0.11 % 0.23 % 0.11 % 0.28 % 0.33 % Commercial real estate 0.16 (0.00 ) 0.17 0.01 0.03 0.09 0.18 Home equity (0.02 ) (0.06 ) 0.07 (0.20 ) (0.18 ) (0.05 ) (0.07 ) Residential real estate (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.00 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.00 ) 0.01 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty 0.20 0.20 0.16 0.20 0.59 0.19 0.37 Premium finance receivables - life insurance - 0.00 - 0.00 - 0.00 (0.00 ) Consumer and other 0.47 0.40 0.44 0.45 0.63 0.44 0.57 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.14 0.21 % Loans at period end $ 53,105,101 $ 52,063,482 $ 51,041,679 $ 48,708,390 $ 48,055,037 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.71 % 0.74 % 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.76 % Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.87 0.87 0.90 0.92 0.91

PCD - Purchase Credit Deteriorated

TABLE 11 : ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Provision for loan losses - Other $ 14,369 $ 19,610 $ 26,607 $ 26,826 $ 19,852 $ 87,412 $ 97,904 Provision for credit losses - Day 1 on non-PCD assets acquired during the period - - - - - - 15,547 Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses - Other 13,354 2,160 (4,325 ) (2,852 ) (2,851 ) 8,337 (12,514 ) Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses (135 ) (2 ) (48 ) (11 ) (22 ) (196 ) 110 Provision for credit losses $ 27,588 $ 21,768 $ 22,234 $ 23,963 $ 16,979 $ 95,553 $ 101,047 Allowance for loan losses $ 379,283 $ 386,622 $ 391,654 $ 378,207 $ 364,017 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 80,922 67,569 65,409 69,734 72,586 Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses 460,205 454,191 457,063 447,941 436,603 Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses 260 395 398 446 457 Allowance for credit losses $ 460,465 $ 454,586 $ 457,461 $ 448,387 $ 437,060

PCD - Purchase Credit Deteriorated

TABLE 12 : ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company's loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025.

As of Dec 31, 2025 As of Sep 30, 2025 As of Jun 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category's balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category's balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category's balance Commercial $ 17,044,686 $ 178,545 1.05 % $ 16,544,342 $ 189,476 1.15 % $ 16,387,431 $ 194,568 1.19 % Commercial real estate: Construction and development 2,409,582 93,106 3.86 2,658,153 78,765 2.96 2,529,117 75,936 3.00 Non-construction 11,531,154 153,827 1.33 10,961,054 151,712 1.38 10,762,893 148,422 1.38 Total commercial real estate $ 13,940,736 $ 246,933 1.77 % $ 13,619,207 $ 230,477 1.69 % $ 13,292,010 $ 224,358 1.69 % Total commercial and commercial real estate $ 30,985,422 $ 425,478 1.37 % $ 30,163,549 $ 419,953 1.39 % $ 29,679,441 $ 418,926 1.41 % Home equity 480,525 10,402 2.16 484,202 9,229 1.91 466,815 9,221 1.98 Residential real estate 4,317,232 12,519 0.29 4,143,870 12,013 0.29 3,948,782 11,455 0.29 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty 8,183,416 10,226 0.12 8,366,292 11,187 0.13 8,323,176 15,872 0.19 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 9,023,642 785 0.01 8,758,553 762 0.01 8,506,960 740 0.01 Consumer and other 114,864 795 0.69 147,016 1,047 0.71 116,505 849 0.73 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 53,105,101 $ 460,205 0.87 % $ 52,063,482 $ 454,191 0.87 % $ 51,041,679 $ 457,063 0.90 % Total core loans(1) $ 31,309,210 $ 412,714 1.32 % $ 30,610,433 $ 408,780 1.34 % $ 29,928,663 $ 409,826 1.37 % Total niche loans(1) 21,795,891 47,491 0.22 21,453,049 45,411 0.21 21,113,016 47,237 0.22

(1) See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.



TABLE 13 : LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

(In thousands) Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Loan Balances: Commercial Nonaccrual $ 78,059 $ 66,577 $ 80,877 $ 70,560 $ 73,490 90+ days and still accruing - - - 46 104 60-89 days past due 22,952 12,190 34,855 15,243 54,844 30-59 days past due 90,205 36,136 45,103 97,397 92,551 Current 16,853,470 16,429,439 16,226,596 15,748,080 15,353,562 Total commercial $ 17,044,686 $ 16,544,342 $ 16,387,431 $ 15,931,326 $ 15,574,551 Commercial real estate Nonaccrual $ 25,147 $ 28,202 $ 32,828 $ 26,187 $ 21,042 90+ days and still accruing - - - - - 60-89 days past due 19,529 14,119 11,257 6,995 10,521 30-59 days past due 65,601 83,055 51,173 83,653 30,766 Current 13,830,459 13,493,831 13,196,752 12,798,066 12,841,615 Total commercial real estate $ 13,940,736 $ 13,619,207 $ 13,292,010 $ 12,914,901 $ 12,903,944 Home equity Nonaccrual $ 1,221 $ 1,295 $ 1,780 $ 2,070 $ 1,117 90+ days and still accruing - - - - - 60-89 days past due 1,112 246 138 984 1,233 30-59 days past due 2,818 2,294 2,971 3,403 2,148 Current 475,374 480,367 461,926 449,226 440,530 Total home equity $ 480,525 $ 484,202 $ 466,815 $ 455,683 $ 445,028 Residential real estate Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies(1) $ 145,793 $ 124,824 $ 134,067 $ 123,742 $ 156,756 Nonaccrual 32,862 28,942 28,047 22,522 23,762 90+ days and still accruing - - - - - 60-89 days past due 7,562 8,829 8,954 1,351 5,708 30-59 days past due 24,908 95 38 38,943 18,917 Current 4,106,107 3,981,180 3,777,676 3,498,601 3,407,622 Total residential real estate $ 4,317,232 $ 4,143,870 $ 3,948,782 $ 3,685,159 $ 3,612,765 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty Nonaccrual $ 29,354 $ 24,512 $ 30,404 $ 29,846 $ 28,797 90+ days and still accruing 19,115 13,006 14,350 18,081 16,031 60-89 days past due 29,294 23,527 25,641 19,717 19,042 30-59 days past due 57,685 38,133 29,460 39,459 68,219 Current 8,047,968 8,267,114 8,223,321 7,132,759 7,139,953 Total Premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 8,183,416 $ 8,366,292 $ 8,323,176 $ 7,239,862 $ 7,272,042 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Nonaccrual $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,431 90+ days and still accruing - - 327 2,962 - 60-89 days past due 13,887 34,016 11,202 10,587 72,963 30-59 days past due 22,806 34,506 34,403 29,924 36,405 Current 8,986,949 8,690,031 8,461,028 8,321,667 8,031,346 Total Premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 9,023,642 $ 8,758,553 $ 8,506,960 $ 8,365,140 $ 8,147,145 Consumer and other Nonaccrual $ 8 $ 38 $ 41 $ 18 $ 2 90+ days and still accruing 42 60 184 98 47 60-89 days past due 466 49 61 162 59 30-59 days past due 643 159 175 542 882 Current 113,705 146,710 116,044 115,499 98,572 Total consumer and other $ 114,864 $ 147,016 $ 116,505 $ 116,319 $ 99,562 Total loans, net of unearned income Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies(1) $ 145,793 $ 124,824 $ 134,067 $ 123,742 $ 156,756 Nonaccrual 166,651 149,566 173,977 151,203 154,641 90+ days and still accruing 19,157 13,066 14,861 21,187 16,182 60-89 days past due 94,802 92,976 92,108 55,039 164,370 30-59 days past due 264,666 194,378 163,323 293,321 249,888 Current 52,414,032 51,488,672 50,463,343 48,063,898 47,313,200 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 53,105,101 $ 52,063,482 $ 51,041,679 $ 48,708,390 $ 48,055,037

(1) Early buy-out loans are insured or guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, subject to indemnifications and insurance limits for certain loans.

TABLE 14 : NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1)

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing: Commercial $ - $ - $ - $ 46 $ 104 Commercial real estate - - - - - Home equity - - - - - Residential real estate - - - - - Premium finance receivables - property & casualty 19,115 13,006 14,350 18,081 16,031 Premium finance receivables - life insurance - - 327 2,962 - Consumer and other 42 60 184 98 47 Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing 19,157 13,066 14,861 21,187 16,182 Non-accrual loans: Commercial 78,059 66,577 80,877 70,560 73,490 Commercial real estate 25,147 28,202 32,828 26,187 21,042 Home equity 1,221 1,295 1,780 2,070 1,117 Residential real estate 32,862 28,942 28,047 22,522 23,762 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty 29,354 24,512 30,404 29,846 28,797 Premium finance receivables - life insurance - - - - 6,431 Consumer and other 8 38 41 18 2 Total non-accrual loans 166,651 149,566 173,977 151,203 154,641 Total non-performing loans: Commercial 78,059 66,577 80,877 70,606 73,594 Commercial real estate 25,147 28,202 32,828 26,187 21,042 Home equity 1,221 1,295 1,780 2,070 1,117 Residential real estate 32,862 28,942 28,047 22,522 23,762 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty 48,469 37,518 44,754 47,927 44,828 Premium finance receivables - life insurance - - 327 2,962 6,431 Consumer and other 50 98 225 116 49 Total non-performing loans $ 185,808 $ 162,632 $ 188,838 $ 172,390 $ 170,823 Other real estate owned 20,839 24,832 23,615 22,625 23,116 Total non-performing assets $ 206,647 $ 187,464 $ 212,453 $ 195,015 $ 193,939 Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category's period-end balance: Commercial 0.46 % 0.40 % 0.49 % 0.44 % 0.47 % Commercial real estate 0.18 0.21 0.25 0.20 0.16 Home equity 0.25 0.27 0.38 0.45 0.25 Residential real estate 0.76 0.70 0.71 0.61 0.66 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty 0.59 0.45 0.54 0.66 0.62 Premium finance receivables - life insurance - - 0.00 0.04 0.08 Consumer and other 0.04 0.07 0.19 0.10 0.05 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.35 % 0.31 % 0.37 % 0.35 % 0.36 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.29 % 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.30 % 0.30 % Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans 276.15 % 303.67 % 262.71 % 296.25 % 282.33 %

(1) Excludes early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. Early buy-out loans are insured or guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, subject to indemnifications and insurance limits for certain loans.



Non-performing Loans Rollforward, excluding early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Balance at beginning of period $ 162,632 $ 188,838 $ 172,390 $ 170,823 $ 179,687 $ 170,823 $ 139,030 Additions from becoming non-performing in the respective period 46,198 34,805 48,651 27,721 30,931 157,375 150,784 Additions from assets acquired in the respective period - - - - - - 189 Return to performing status (2,937 ) (3,399 ) (6,896 ) (1,207 ) (1,108 ) (14,439 ) (2,872 ) Payments received (13,734 ) (28,052 ) (5,602 ) (15,965 ) (12,219 ) (63,353 ) (41,060 ) Transfer to OREO or other assets (286 ) (348 ) (2,247 ) - (17,897 ) (2,881 ) (29,903 ) Charge-offs, net (16,998 ) (21,526 ) (11,734 ) (8,600 ) (5,612 ) (58,858 ) (49,306 ) Net change for premium finance receivables 10,933 (7,686 ) (5,724 ) (382 ) (2,959 ) (2,859 ) 3,961 Balance at end of period $ 185,808 $ 162,632 $ 188,838 $ 172,390 $ 170,823 $ 185,808 $ 170,823



Other Real Estate Owned

Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Balance at beginning of period $ 24,832 $ 23,615 $ 22,625 $ 23,116 $ 13,682 Disposals/resolved (2,141 ) - - - (8,545 ) Transfers in at fair value, less costs to sell - 1,217 1,315 - 17,979 Fair value adjustments (1,852 ) - (325 ) (491 ) - Balance at end of period $ 20,839 $ 24,832 $ 23,615 $ 22,625 $ 23,116 Period End (In thousands) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Balance by Property Type: 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Residential real estate $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Commercial real estate 20,839 24,832 23,615 22,625 23,116 Total $ 20,839 $ 24,832 $ 23,615 $ 22,625 $ 23,116



TABLE 15: NON-INTEREST INCOME

Three Months Ended Q4 2025 compared to

Q3 2025

Q4 2025 compared to

Q4 2024 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Brokerage $ 5,384 $ 4,426 $ 4,212 $ 4,757 $ 5,328 $ 958 22 % $ 56 1 % Trust and asset management 33,981 32,762 32,609 29,285 33,447 1,219 4 534 2 Total wealth management 39,365 37,188 36,821 34,042 38,775 2,177 6 590 2 Mortgage banking 22,625 24,451 23,170 20,529 20,452 (1,826 ) (7 ) 2,173 11 Service charges on deposit accounts 20,402 19,825 19,502 19,362 18,864 577 3 1,538 8 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 1,505 2,972 650 3,196 (2,835 ) (1,467 ) (49 ) 4,340 NM Fees from covered call options 5,992 5,619 5,624 3,446 2,305 373 7 3,687 NM Trading (losses) gains, net (257 ) 172 151 (64 ) (113 ) (429 ) NM (144 ) NM Operating lease income, net 16,365 15,466 15,166 15,287 15,327 899 6 1,038 7 Other: Interest rate swap fees 4,664 3,909 3,010 2,269 3,360 755 19 1,304 39 BOLI 1,915 1,591 2,257 796 1,236 324 20 679 55 Administrative services 1,352 1,240 1,315 1,393 1,347 112 9 5 0 Foreign currency remeasurement gains (losses) 322 (416 ) 658 (183 ) (682 ) 738 NM 1,004 NM Changes in fair value on EBOs and loans held-for-investment (1,702 ) 1,452 172 383 129 (3,154 ) NM (1,831 ) NM Early pay-offs of capital leases 581 519 400 768 514 62 12 67 13 Miscellaneous 17,261 16,839 15,193 15,410 14,772 422 3 2,489 17 Total Other 24,393 25,134 23,005 20,836 20,676 (741 ) (3 ) 3,717 18 Total Non-Interest Income $ 130,390 $ 130,827 $ 124,089 $ 116,634 $ 113,451 $ (437 ) 0 % $ 16,939 15 %





Years Ended 2025 compared to 2024

Dec 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Brokerage $ 18,779 $ 22,611 $ (3,832 ) (17 )% Trust and asset management 128,637 123,616 5,021 4 Total wealth management 147,416 146,227 1,189 1 Mortgage banking 90,775 93,213 (2,438 ) (3 ) Service charges on deposit accounts 79,091 65,651 13,440 20 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 8,323 (2,602 ) 10,925 NM Fees from covered call options 20,681 10,196 10,485 NM Trading gains, net 2 504 (502 ) (100 ) Operating lease income, net 62,284 58,710 3,574 6 Other: Interest rate swap fees 13,852 12,494 1,358 11 BOLI 6,559 5,755 804 14 Administrative services 5,300 5,336 (36 ) (1 ) Foreign currency remeasurement gains (losses) 381 (1,302 ) 1,683 NM Changes in fair value on EBOs and loans held-for-investment 305 812 (507 ) (62 ) Early pay-offs of capital leases 2,268 1,869 399 21 Miscellaneous 64,703 91,462 (26,759 ) (29 ) Total Other 93,368 116,426 (23,058 ) (20 ) Total Non-Interest Income $ 501,940 $ 488,325 $ 13,615 3 %

NM - Not meaningful.

BOLI - Bank-owned life insurance.

EBO - Early buy-out.

TABLE 16: MORTGAGE BANKING

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Originations: Retail originations $ 589,139 $ 505,793 $ 523,759 $ 348,468 $ 483,424 Veterans First originations 208,054 137,600 157,787 111,985 176,914 Total originations for sale (A) $ 797,193 $ 643,393 $ 681,546 $ 460,453 $ 660,338 Originations for investment 364,988 351,012 422,926 217,177 355,119 Total originations $ 1,162,181 $ 994,405 $ 1,104,472 $ 677,630 $ 1,015,457 As a percentage of originations for sale: Retail originations 74 % 79 % 77 % 76 % 73 % Veterans First originations 26 21 23 24 27 Purchases 52 % 77 % 74 % 77 % 65 % Refinances 48 23 26 23 35 Production Margin: Production revenue (B)(1) $ 10,878 $ 15,388 $ 13,380 $ 9,941 $ 6,993 Total originations for sale (A) $ 797,193 $ 643,393 $ 681,546 $ 460,453 $ 660,338 Add: Current period end mandatory interest rate lock commitments to fund originations for sale(2) 122,804 307,932 163,664 197,297 103,946 Less: Prior period end mandatory interest rate lock commitments to fund originations for sale(2) 307,932 163,664 197,297 103,946 272,072 Total mortgage production volume (C) $ 612,065 $ 787,661 $ 647,913 $ 553,804 $ 492,212 Production margin (B / C) 1.78 % 1.95 % 2.07 % 1.80 % 1.42 % Mortgage Servicing: Loans serviced for others (D) $ 12,608,694 $ 12,524,131 $ 12,470,924 $ 12,402,352 $ 12,400,913 Mortgage Servicing Rights (“MSR”), at fair value (E) 195,023 190,938 193,061 196,307 203,788 Percentage of MSRs to loans serviced for others (E / D) 1.55 % 1.52 % 1.55 % 1.58 % 1.64 % Servicing income $ 10,185 $ 10,112 $ 10,520 $ 10,611 $ 10,731 MSR Fair Value Asset Activity MSR - FV at Beginning of Period $ 190,938 $ 193,061 $ 196,307 $ 203,788 $ 186,308 MSR - current period capitalization 9,150 5,829 6,336 4,669 10,010 MSR - collection of expected cash flows - paydowns (1,550 ) (1,554 ) (1,516 ) (1,590 ) (1,463 ) MSR - collection of expected cash flows - payoffs and repurchases (6,250 ) (4,050 ) (4,100 ) (3,046 ) (4,315 ) MSR - changes in fair value model assumptions 2,735 (2,348 ) (3,966 ) (7,514 ) 13,248 MSR Fair Value at end of period $ 195,023 $ 190,938 $ 193,061 $ 196,307 $ 203,788 Summary of Mortgage Banking Revenue: Operational: Production revenue(1) $ 10,878 $ 15,388 $ 13,380 $ 9,941 $ 6,993 MSR - Current period capitalization 9,150 5,829 6,336 4,669 10,010 MSR - Collection of expected cash flows - paydowns (1,550 ) (1,554 ) (1,516 ) (1,590 ) (1,463 ) MSR - Collection of expected cash flows - payoffs and repurchases (6,250 ) (4,050 ) (4,100 ) (3,046 ) (4,315 ) Servicing Income 10,185 10,112 10,520 10,611 10,731 Other Revenue (17 ) (345 ) (79 ) (172 ) (51 ) Total operational mortgage banking revenue $ 22,396 $ 25,380 $ 24,541 $ 20,413 $ 21,905 Fair Value: MSR - changes in fair value model assumptions $ 2,735 $ (2,348 ) $ (3,966 ) $ (7,514 ) $ 13,248 (Loss) gain on derivative contract held as an economic hedge, net (2,425 ) 265 2,535 4,897 (11,452 ) Changes in FV on early buy-out loans guaranteed by US Govt held-for-sale (81 ) 1,154 60 2,733 (3,249 ) Total fair value mortgage banking revenue $ 229 $ (929 ) $ (1,371 ) $ 116 $ (1,453 ) Total mortgage banking revenue $ 22,625 $ 24,451 $ 23,170 $ 20,529 $ 20,452

(1) Production revenue represents revenue earned from the origination and subsequent sale of mortgages, including gains on loans sold and fees from originations, changes in other related financial instruments carried at fair value, processing and other related activities, and excludes servicing fees, changes in the fair value of servicing rights and changes to the mortgage recourse obligation and other non-production revenue.

(2) Certain volume adjusted for the estimated pull-through rate of the loan, which represents the Company's best estimate of the likelihood that a committed loan will ultimately fund.

Years Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Originations: Retail originations $ 1,967,159 $ 1,886,730 Veterans First originations 615,426 738,184 Total originations for sale (A) $ 2,582,585 $ 2,624,914 Originations for investment 1,356,103 1,018,680 Total originations $ 3,938,688 $ 3,643,594 As a percentage of originations for sale: Retail originations 76 % 72 % Veterans First originations 24 28 Purchases 68 % 75 % Refinances 32 25 Production Margin: Production revenue (B)(1) $ 49,587 $ 48,531 Total originations for sale (A) $ 2,582,585 $ 2,624,914 Add: Current period end mandatory interest rate lock commitments to fund originations for sale(2) 122,804 103,946 Less: Prior period end mandatory interest rate lock commitments to fund originations for sale(2) 103,946 119,624 Total mortgage production volume (C) $ 2,601,443 $ 2,609,236 Production margin (B / C) 1.91 % 1.86 % Mortgage Servicing: Loans serviced for others (D) $ 12,608,694 $ 12,400,913 MSRs, at fair value (E) 195,023 203,788 Percentage of MSRs to loans serviced for others (E / D) 1.55 % 1.64 % Servicing income $ 41,428 $ 42,624 MSR Fair Value Asset Activity MSR - FV at Beginning of Period $ 203,788 $ 192,456 MSR - current period capitalization 25,984 29,969 MSR - collection of expected cash flows - paydowns (6,210 ) (6,009 ) MSR - collection of expected cash flows - payoffs and repurchases (17,446 ) (17,017 ) MSR - changes in fair value model assumptions (11,093 ) 4,389 MSR Fair Value at end of period $ 195,023 $ 203,788 Summary of Mortgage Banking Revenue: Operational: Production revenue(1) $ 49,587 $ 48,531 MSR - Current period capitalization 25,984 29,969 MSR - Collection of expected cash flows - paydowns (6,210 ) (6,009 ) MSR - Collection of expected cash flows - payoffs and repurchases (17,446 ) (17,017 ) Servicing Income 41,428 42,624 Other Revenue (613 ) (97 ) Total operational mortgage banking revenue $ 92,730 $ 98,001 Fair Value: MSR - changes in fair value model assumptions $ (11,093 ) $ 4,389 Gain (loss) on derivative contract held as an economic hedge, net 5,272 (7,909 ) Changes in FV on early buy-out loans guaranteed by US Govt held-for-sale 3,866 (1,268 ) Total fair value mortgage banking revenue $ (1,955 ) $ (4,788 ) Total mortgage banking revenue $ 90,775 $ 93,213

(1) Production revenue represents revenue earned from the origination and subsequent sale of mortgages, including gains on loans sold and fees from originations, changes in other related financial instruments carried at fair value, processing and other related activities, and excludes servicing fees, changes in the fair value of servicing rights and changes to the mortgage recourse obligation and other non-production revenue.

(2) Certain volume adjusted for the estimated pull-through rate of the loan, which represents the Company's best estimate of the likelihood that a committed loan will ultimately fund.

TABLE 17: NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Three Months Ended Q4 2025 compared to

Q3 2025

Q4 2025 compared to

Q4 2024 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025

2025

2025

2024

$ Change % Change $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries $ 124,856 $ 124,623 $ 123,174 $ 123,917 $ 120,969 $ 233 0 % $ 3,887 3 % Commissions and incentive compensation 57,117 56,244 55,871 52,536 54,792 873 2 2,325 4 Benefits 40,584 38,801 40,496 35,073 36,372 1,783 5 4,212 12 Total salaries and employee benefits 222,557 219,668 219,541 211,526 212,133 2,889 1 10,424 5 Software and equipment 36,096 35,027 36,522 34,717 34,258 1,069 3 1,838 5 Operating lease equipment 11,034 10,409 10,757 10,471 10,263 625 6 771 8 Occupancy, net 20,105 20,809 20,228 20,778 20,597 (704 ) (3 ) (492 ) (2 ) Data processing 11,809 11,329 12,110 11,274 10,957 480 4 852 8 Advertising and marketing 13,792 19,027 18,761 12,272 13,097 (5,235 ) (28 ) 695 5 Professional fees 8,280 7,465 9,243 9,044 11,334 815 11 (3,054 ) (27 ) Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 4,999 5,196 5,580 5,618 5,773 (197 ) (4 ) (774 ) (13 ) FDIC insurance 11,061 11,418 10,971 10,926 10,640 (357 ) (3 ) 421 4 FDIC insurance - special assessment (499 ) - - - - (499 ) (100 ) (499 ) (100 ) OREO expense, net 2,162 262 505 643 397 1,900 NM 1,765 NM Other: Lending expenses, net of deferred origination costs 6,367 6,169 4,869 5,866 6,448 198 3 (81 ) (1 ) Travel and entertainment 7,965 6,029 6,026 5,270 8,140 1,936 32 (175 ) (2 ) Miscellaneous 28,725 27,220 26,348 27,685 24,502 1,505 6 4,223 17 Total other 43,057 39,418 37,243 38,821 39,090 3,639 9 3,967 10 Total Non-Interest Expense $ 384,453 $ 380,028 $ 381,461 $ 366,090 $ 368,539 $ 4,425 1 % $ 15,914 4 %





Years Ended 2025 compared to 2024

Dec 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries $ 496,570 $ 465,972 $ 30,598 7 % Commissions and incentive compensation 221,768 215,519 6,249 3 Benefits 154,954 135,617 19,337 14 Total salaries and employee benefits 873,292 817,108 56,184 7 Software and equipment 142,362 122,794 19,568 16 Operating lease equipment 42,671 42,298 373 1 Occupancy, net 81,920 79,213 2,707 3 Data processing 46,522 39,736 6,786 17 Advertising and marketing 63,852 61,812 2,040 3 Professional fees 34,032 40,637 (6,605 ) (16 ) Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 21,393 12,095 9,298 77 FDIC insurance 44,376 40,962 3,414 8 FDIC insurance - special assessment (499 ) 5,156 (5,655 ) NM OREO expense, net 3,572 (408 ) 3,980 NM Other: Lending expenses, net of deferred origination costs 23,271 21,856 1,415 6 Travel and entertainment 25,290 23,441 1,849 8 Miscellaneous 109,978 96,024 13,954 15 Total other 158,539 141,321 17,218 12 Total Non-Interest Expense $ 1,512,032 $ 1,402,724 $ 109,308 8 %

NM - Not meaningful.

TABLE 18 : SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES/RATIOS

The accounting and reporting policies of Wintrust conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company's performance. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), taxable-equivalent net interest margin (including its individual components), the taxable-equivalent efficiency ratio, tangible common equity ratio, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses. Management believes that these measures and ratios provide users of the Company's financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the Company's interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company's operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures and ratios differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent basis (“FTE”). In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on an FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company's efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company's equity. The Company references the return on average tangible common equity as a measurement of profitability. Management considers pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses, as a useful measurement of the Company's core net income.

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (Dollars and shares in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Interest Margin and Efficiency Ratio: (A) Interest Income (GAAP) $ 956,326 $ 963,834 $ 920,908 $ 886,965 $ 913,501 $ 3,728,033 $ 3,477,597 Taxable-equivalent adjustment: - Loans 2,134 2,154 2,200 2,206 2,352 8,694 9,377 - Liquidity Management Assets 661 675 680 690 716 2,706 2,501 - Other Earning Assets - - - 3 2 3 12 (B) Interest Income (non-GAAP) $ 959,121 $ 966,663 $ 923,788 $ 889,864 $ 916,571 $ 3,739,436 $ 3,489,487 (C) Interest Expense (GAAP) 372,452 396,824 374,214 360,491 388,353 1,503,981 1,515,062 (D) Net Interest Income (GAAP) (A minus C) 583,874 567,010 546,694 526,474 525,148 2,224,052 1,962,535 (E) Net Interest Income (non-GAAP) (B minus C) 586,669 569,839 549,574 529,373 528,218 2,235,455 1,974,425 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.52 % 3.48 % 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.49 % 3.52 % 3.51 % Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.54 3.50 3.54 3.56 3.51 3.53 3.53 (F) Non-interest income $ 130,390 $ 130,827 $ 124,089 $ 116,634 $ 113,451 $ 501,940 $ 488,325 (G) Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 1,505 2,972 650 3,196 (2,835 ) 8,323 (2,602 ) (H) Non-interest expense 384,453 380,028 381,461 366,090 368,539 1,512,032 1,402,724 Efficiency ratio (H/(D+F-G)) 53.94 % 54.69 % 56.92 % 57.21 % 57.46 % 55.64 % 57.17 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (H/(E+F-G)) 53.73 54.47 56.68 56.95 57.18 55.40 56.90 Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (Dollars and shares in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 7,258,715 $ 7,045,757 $ 7,225,696 $ 6,600,537 $ 6,344,297 Less: Non-convertible preferred stock (GAAP) (425,000 ) (425,000 ) (837,500 ) (412,500 ) (412,500 ) Less: Acquisition-related intangible assets (GAAP) (895,959 ) (902,936 ) (908,639 ) (913,004 ) (918,632 ) (I) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 5,937,756 $ 5,717,821 $ 5,479,557 $ 5,275,033 $ 5,013,165 (J) Total assets (GAAP) $ 71,142,046 $ 69,629,638 $ 68,983,318 $ 65,870,066 $ 64,879,668 Less: Acquisition-related intangible assets (GAAP) (895,959 ) (902,936 ) (908,639 ) (913,004 ) (918,632 ) (K) Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 70,246,087 $ 68,726,702 $ 68,074,679 $ 64,957,062 $ 63,961,036 Common equity to assets ratio (GAAP) (L/J) 9.6 % 9.5 % 9.3 % 9.4 % 9.1 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (I/K) 8.5 8.3 8.0 8.1 7.8





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Tangible Book Value per Common Share: Total shareholders' equity $ 7,258,715 $ 7,045,757 $ 7,225,696 $ 6,600,537 $ 6,344,297 Less: Non-convertible preferred stock (GAAP) (425,000 ) (425,000 ) (837,500 ) (412,500 ) (412,500 ) (L) Total common equity $ 6,833,715 $ 6,620,757 $ 6,388,196 $ 6,188,037 $ 5,931,797 (M) Actual common shares outstanding 66,975 66,961 66,938 66,919 66,495 Book value per common share (L/M) $ 102.03 $ 98.87 $ 95.43 $ 92.47 $ 89.21 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (I/M) 88.66 85.39 81.86 78.83 75.39 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Return on Average Tangible Common Equity: (N) Net income applicable to common shares $ 214,657 $ 188,913 $ 188,536 $ 182,048 $ 178,371 $ 774,154 $ 667,081 Add: Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization 4,999 5,196 5,580 5,618 5,773 21,393 12,095 Less: Tax effect of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization (1,310 ) (1,403 ) (1,495 ) (1,421 ) (1,547 ) (5,626 ) (3,217 ) After-tax Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization $ 3,689 $ 3,793 $ 4,085 $ 4,197 $ 4,226 $ 15,767 $ 8,878 (O) Tangible net income applicable to common shares (non-GAAP) $ 218,346 $ 192,706 $ 192,621 $ 186,245 $ 182,597 $ 789,921 $ 675,959 Total average shareholders' equity $ 7,166,608 $ 6,955,543 $ 6,862,040 $ 6,460,941 $ 6,418,403 $ 6,863,474 $ 5,826,940 Less: Average preferred stock (425,000 ) (483,288 ) (599,313 ) (412,500 ) (412,500 ) (480,068 ) (412,500 ) (P) Total average common shareholders' equity $ 6,741,608 $ 6,472,255 $ 6,262,727 $ 6,048,441 $ 6,005,903 $ 6,383,406 $ 5,414,440 Less: Average acquisition-related intangible assets (901,022 ) (906,032 ) (910,924 ) (916,069 ) (921,438 ) (908,464 ) (778,283 ) (Q) Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 5,840,586 $ 5,566,223 $ 5,351,803 $ 5,132,372 $ 5,084,465 $ 5,474,942 $ 4,636,157 Return on average common equity, annualized (N/P) 12.63 % 11.58 % 12.07 % 12.21 % 11.82 % 12.13 % 12.32 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP) (O/Q) 14.83 13.74 14.44 14.72 14.29 14.43 14.58 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income: Income before taxes $ 302,223 $ 296,041 $ 267,088 $ 253,055 $ 253,081 $ 1,118,407 $ 947,089 Add: Provision for credit losses 27,588 21,768 22,234 23,963 16,979 95,553 101,047 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) $ 329,811 $ 317,809 $ 289,322 $ 277,018 $ 270,060 $ 1,213,960 $ 1,048,136





Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income per Common Share: Net income $ 223,024 $ 216,254 $ 195,527 $ 189,039 $ 185,362 $ 823,844 $ 695,045 Preferred stock dividends 8,367 13,295 6,991 6,991 6,991 35,644 27,964 Preferred stock redemption - 14,046 - - - 14,046 - (R) Net income applicable to common shares $ 214,657 $ 188,913 $ 188,536 $ 182,048 $ 178,371 $ 774,154 $ 667,081 (S) Weighted average common shares outstanding 66,970 66,952 66,931 66,726 66,491 66,896 63,685 Dilutive potential common shares 1,143 1,028 888 923 1,233 998 1,016 (T) Average common shares and dilutive common shares 68,113 67,980 67,819 67,649 67,724 67,894 64,701 Net income per common share - Basic (R/S) $ 3.21 $ 2.82 $ 2.82 $ 2.73 $ 2.68 $ 11.57 $ 10.47 Net income per common share - Diluted (R/T) $ 3.15 $ 2.78 $ 2.78 $ 2.69 $ 2.63 $ 11.40 $ 10.31 Preferred stock series F excess one-time extended first dividend $ - $ 4,927 $ - $ - $ - $ 4,927 $ - Preferred stock redemption - 14,046 - - - 14,046 - (U) Total non-recurring preferred stock offering impact (non-GAAP) $ - $ 18,973 $ - $ - $ - $ 18,973 $ - Net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (R+U)/S $ 3.21 $ 3.11 $ 2.82 $ 2.73 $ 2.68 $ 11.86 $ 10.47 Net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (R+U)/T $ 3.15 $ 3.06 $ 2.78 $ 2.69 $ 2.63 $ 11.68 $ 10.31





Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Tangible Book Value per Common Share: Total shareholders' equity $ 5,399,526 $ 4,796,838 $ 4,498,688 $ 4,115,995 $ 3,691,250 $ 3,267,570 $ 2,976,939 $ 2,695,617 $ 2,352,274 Less: Non-convertible preferred stock (GAAP) (412,500 ) (412,500 ) (412,500 ) (412,500 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (251,257 ) (251,287 ) (V) Less: Intangible assets (GAAP) (679,561 ) (675,710 ) (683,456 ) (681,747 ) (692,277 ) (622,565 ) (519,505 ) (520,438 ) (495,970 ) (I) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,307,465 $ 3,708,628 $ 3,402,732 $ 3,021,748 $ 2,873,973 $ 2,520,005 $ 2,332,434 $ 1,923,922 $ 1,605,017 (M) Actual common shares outstanding 61,244 60,794 57,054 56,770 57,822 56,408 55,965 51,881 48,383 Book value per common share ((I-V)/M) $ 81.43 $ 72.12 $ 71.62 $ 65.24 $ 61.68 $ 55.71 $ 50.96 $ 47.11 $ 43.42 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (I/M) 70.33 61.00 59.64 53.23 49.70 44.67 41.68 37.08 33.17



WINTRUST SUBSIDIARIES

Wintrust is a financial holding company whose common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: WTFC) that operates bank retail locations in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. Its 16 community bank subsidiaries are: Barrington Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Beverly Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Macatawa Bank, N.A., Northbrook Bank & Trust Company, N.A., Old Plank Trail Community Bank, N.A., Schaumburg Bank & Trust Company, N.A., St. Charles Bank & Trust Company, N.A., State Bank of The Lakes, N.A., Town Bank, N.A., Village Bank & Trust, N.A., Wheaton Bank & Trust Company, N.A., and Wintrust Bank, N.A.

Additionally, the Company operates various non-bank businesses:



FIRST Insurance Funding and Wintrust Life Finance, each a division of Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, N.A., serve commercial and life insurance loan customers, respectively, throughout the United States.

First Insurance Funding of Canada serves commercial insurance loan customers throughout Canada.

Tricom, Inc. of Milwaukee provides high-yielding, short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services, such as data processing of payrolls, billing and cash management services, to temporary staffing service clients located throughout the United States.

Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank & Trust Company, N.A., engages primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market through origination offices located throughout the United States.

Wintrust Investments, LLC provides a full range of private client and brokerage services to clients and correspondent banks located primarily in the Midwest.

Great Lakes Advisors LLC provides money management services and advisory services to individual accounts.

Wintrust Private Trust Company, N.A., a trust subsidiary, allows Wintrust to service customers' trust and investment needs at each banking location.

Wintrust Asset Finance offers direct leasing opportunities. CDEC provides Qualified Intermediary services (as defined by U.S. Treasury regulations) for taxpayers seeking to structure tax-deferred like-kind exchanges under Internal Revenue Code Section 1031.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified through the use of words such as“intend,”“plan,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“contemplate,”“possible,”“will,”“may,”“should,”“would” and“could.” Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts, are premised on many factors and assumptions, and represent only management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Similarly, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and which may include, but are not limited to, those listed below and the Risk Factors discussed under Item 1A of the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the Company's subsequent SEC filings. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and is including this statement for purposes of invoking these safe harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to the Company's future financial performance, the performance of its loan portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves and charge-offs, delinquency trends, growth plans, regulatory developments, securities that the Company may offer from time to time, and management's long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company's financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events, the Company's business and growth strategies, including future acquisitions of banks, specialty finance or wealth management businesses, internal growth and plans to form additional de novo banks or branch offices. Actual results could differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including the following:



economic conditions and events that affect the economy, housing prices, the job market and other factors that may adversely affect the Company's liquidity and the performance of its loan portfolios, including an actual or threatened U.S. government shutdown, debt default or rating downgrade, particularly in the markets in which it operates;

negative effects suffered by us or our customers resulting from changes in U.S. or international trade policies;

the extent of defaults and losses on the Company's loan portfolio, which may require further increases in its allowance for credit losses;

estimates of fair value of certain of the Company's assets and liabilities, which could change in value significantly from period to period;

the financial success and economic viability of the borrowers of our commercial loans;

commercial real estate market conditions in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin and west Michigan;

the extent of commercial and consumer delinquencies and declines in real estate values, which may require further increases in the Company's allowance for credit losses;

inaccurate assumptions in our analytical and forecasting models used to manage our loan portfolio;

changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, the capital markets and other market indices that may affect, among other things, the Company's liquidity and the value of its assets and liabilities;

the interest rate environment, including a prolonged period of low interest rates or rising interest rates, either broadly or for some types of instruments, which may affect the Company's net interest income and net interest margin, and which could materially adversely affect the Company's profitability;

competitive pressures in the financial services business which may affect the pricing of the Company's loan and deposit products as well as its services (including wealth management services), which may result in loss of market share and reduced income from deposits, loans, advisory fees and income from other products;

failure to identify and complete favorable acquisitions in the future or unexpected losses, difficulties or developments related to the Company's recent or future acquisitions;

unexpected difficulties and losses related to FDIC-assisted acquisitions;

harm to the Company's reputation;

any negative perception of the Company's financial strength;

ability of the Company to raise additional capital on acceptable terms when needed;

disruption in capital markets, which may lower fair values for the Company's investment portfolio;

ability of the Company to use technology to provide products and services that will satisfy customer demands and create efficiencies in operations and to manage risks associated therewith;

failure or breaches of our security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties;

security breaches, including denial of service attacks, hacking, social engineering attacks, malware intrusion and similar events or data corruption attempts and identity theft;

adverse effects on our information technology systems, or those of third parties, resulting from failures, human error or cyberattacks (including ransomware);

adverse effects of failures by our vendors to provide agreed upon services in the manner and at the cost agreed, particularly our information technology vendors;

increased costs as a result of protecting our customers from the impact of stolen debit card information;

accuracy and completeness of information the Company receives about customers and counterparties to make credit decisions;

ability of the Company to attract and retain senior management experienced in the banking and financial services industries;

environmental liability risk associated with lending activities;

the impact of any claims or legal actions to which the Company is subject, including any effect on our reputation;

losses incurred in connection with repurchases and indemnification payments related to mortgages and increases in reserves associated therewith;

the loss of customers as a result of technological changes allowing consumers to complete their financial transactions without the use of a bank;

the soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of recent failures of financial institutions, including broader financial institution liquidity risk and concerns;

the expenses and delayed returns inherent in opening new branches and de novo banks;

liabilities, potential customer loss or reputational harm related to closings of existing branches;

examinations and challenges by tax authorities, and any unanticipated impact of tax legislation;

changes in accounting standards, rules and interpretations, and the impact on the Company's financial statements;

the ability of the Company to receive dividends from its subsidiaries;

a decrease in the Company's capital ratios, including as a result of declines in the value of its loan portfolios, or otherwise;

legislative or regulatory changes, particularly changes in regulation of financial services companies and/or the products and services offered by financial services companies;

changes in laws, regulations, rules, standards and contractual obligations regarding data privacy and cybersecurity;

a lowering of our credit rating;

changes in U.S. monetary policy and changes to the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, including changes in response to persistent inflation or otherwise;

regulatory restrictions upon our ability to market our products to consumers and limitations on our ability to profitably operate our mortgage business;

increased costs of compliance, heightened regulatory capital requirements and other risks associated with changes in regulation and the regulatory environment;

the impact of heightened capital requirements;

increases in the Company's FDIC insurance premiums, or the collection of special assessments by the FDIC;

delinquencies or fraud with respect to the Company's premium finance business;

credit downgrades among commercial and life insurance providers that could negatively affect the value of collateral securing the Company's premium finance loans;

the Company's ability to comply with covenants under its credit facility;

fluctuations in the stock market, which may have an adverse impact on the Company's wealth management business and brokerage operation; and widespread outages of operational, communication, or other systems, whether internal or provided by third parties, natural or other disasters (including acts of terrorism, armed hostilities and pandemics), and the effects of climate change.



Therefore, there can be no assurances that future actual results will correspond to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Any such statement speaks only as of the date the statement was made or as of such date that may be referenced within the statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events after the date of the press release. Persons are advised, however, to consult further disclosures management makes on related subjects in its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its press releases.

