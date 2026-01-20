Why Morning Stiffness? Isn't Just About Age? A Holistic Approach To Restoring Mobility And Vital Energy

“I'm just getting old” is a common refrain among those experiencing morning stiffness, but age alone is not the sole cause of pain and body rigidity. From a holistic physical therapy perspective, the causes are often more varied.

Modern medicine has proven that during the night:

·the body loses heat, making tissues more condensed.

·the spinal discs increase in size (a natural physiological phenomenon).

These factors do not just make the body more prone to injuries upon rising; old patterns, scars, or injuries also tend to be more easily discernible at this time. When a person first wakes up, the body readily reveals its true degree of fragmentation, highlighting different areas of discomfort and pain.

An Ancient Medicine View of the Body

In Classical Chinese Medicine, the body functions as a psycho-physical unit comprised of three vital sources of vitality: Jing, Qi, and Shen.

·Jing is the container or body mass-the physical basis for a functioning system. Jing is difficult to restore and is gradually used up as people age. Its depletion is accelerated by physical traumas, excessive work, stress, and worry.

·Qi is the bio-electricity or Life Force that provides daily fuel. It runs through the body's inner channels and internal organs, nourishing the Jing.

·Shen represents the mind, soul, and emotions. When Qi flows well, it helps the Shen remain calm within the body (Jing). However, when the Shen is disturbed by chronic anxiety or stress, it blocks Qi flow, which in turn consumes the Jing, developing stiffness and accelerating the aging process.

Ancient Knowledge for Modern Living

An ancient Chinese medical manuscript, The Mawangdui Shiwen, discovered in 1973 and dating back to 168 BC, emphasized the importance of daily morning maintenance of this Life Force:

“Qi that has been kept overnight is ageing. Fresh Qi creates a long life. The one who is good at putting the Qi in order, causes the Qi that has been kept overnight to disperse and fresh Qi to be collected in the morning.”

By acknowledging this concept, alongside the natural physiological condensation of tissues and disc expansion that occurs at night, it becomes clear why the human body is much stiffer in the morning. This suggests that loosening the body and freeing the Qi flow while one is still lying down is a "Smart Move."

Smart Move iGung Bed Exercises: A Solution for Stiffness

iGung is a unique method combining advanced physical therapy clinical expertise with ancient Chinese medicine and internal martial arts healing secrets.

With just five to ten minutes of regular practice doing iGung Bed Exercises first thing in the morning, practitioners wake up the body's Life Force. This fills them with fresh energy while balancing and releasing the body from stiffness.

At the end of this short sequence, practitioners feel as if they have had a gentle massage. The movements stimulate the cells, enliven blood flow, lubricate the joints, and connect soft tissue so that the whole being (Jing/Qi/Shen) steps out of bed and into the day.

readers can see what people say about this extraordinary movement system created by Physical Therapist, Acupuncturist, Shiatsu Master, and Qi Gong and Tai Chi Chuan teacher, Aline Tisato. She developed this lying-down Qi Gong system as a result of her own healing journey, more than 30 years of experience, and thousands of hours of clinical practice working with patients with chronic stiffness, pain, and high levels of stress and anxiety.

(by Aline Tisato)