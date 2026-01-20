Wear Your Story: Writing Workshop And Clothing Swap At Circular Library

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 19, 2026 3:16 am - Circular Library presents Wear Your Story, a free creative writing workshop and clothing swap led by author Amy Shimshon-Santo on January 24, 2026, inviting participants to explore personal stories through shared garments and community exchange.

LOS ANGELES, CA - Circular Library announces Wear Your Story: Writing Workshop & Clothing Swap, a free, community-centered event taking place on Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Designed to bring together storytelling, sustainability, and shared experience, the event invites participants to refresh both their mindset and wardrobe through creative expression and meaningful exchange.

Hosted at Circular Library, Wear Your Story blends a guided creative writing workshop with a clothing swap, encouraging participants to reflect on the memories carried by clothing and the stories they hold. The event is led by Amy Shimshon-Santo, a celebrated local poet and essayist, whose work explores place, memory, and intergenerational connection. Through a playful and accessible writing activity, attendees will be guided to explore personal narratives inspired by garments they have loved, worn, and are now ready to pass on.

The clothing swap portion of the event offers an opportunity for participants to share two gently worn clothing items, each accompanied by the story behind it. Rather than focusing solely on fashion, the exchange emphasizes meaning, memory, and community-inviting participants to consider clothing as a vessel for lived experience. Stories of joyful moments, meaningful transitions, and everyday life are welcomed, creating a shared atmosphere of openness and connection.

Wear Your Story is intentionally inclusive and welcoming to writers of all backgrounds and experience levels. Participants are encouraged to bring a journal or notebook, a pen or pencil, and an open, playful mindset. No prior writing experience is required, and attendees may participate at their own comfort level, whether by writing, listening, sharing, or simply observing.

The workshop reflects Circular Library's ongoing commitment to circular fashion, community education, and creative exchange. By combining storytelling with clothing reuse, the event highlights alternative ways of engaging with fashion-ones that prioritize care, longevity, and human connection over consumption.

Amy Shimshon-Santo brings extensive experience as a mentor, educator, and writer. Born on Tovaangar land in present-day Los Angeles, her work spans poetry and nonfiction, with published collections including Random Experiments in Bioluminescence (2024), Catastrophic Molting (2022), Even the Milky Way is Undocumented (2020), and Endless Bowls of Sky (2020). Her first essay collection, Piecework: Ethnographies of Place (2025), further explores themes of place and belonging. An Emmy Award nominee and finalist for the NightBoat Poetry Prize, Amy's work is deeply rooted in intergenerational connection and community-based creativity.

Wear Your Story is free to attend and currently open for registration. The event offers a meaningful alternative to traditional workshops by centering shared experience, sustainability, and creative play.

Event Details at a Glance

Event: Wear Your Story – Writing Workshop & Clothing Swap

Date & Time: January 24, 2026 | 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Circular Library

Price: Free to attend

Status: Open

Partner: Amy Shimshon-Santo

Website: