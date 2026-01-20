Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Azerbaijan Meets Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

2026-01-20 03:02:23
Davos: The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, HE Ilham Aliyev met with Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Tuesday in Davos, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

