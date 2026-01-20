Plusai Joins Daimler Truck North America And Penske Transportation Solutions As Presenting Sponsor For ACT Expo 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sponsorship underscores the growing role of digital systems, automation, and AI in fleet performance and safety.

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlusAI joins Daimler Truck North America and Penske Transportation Solutions as a presenting sponsor for ACT Expo 2026, the largest fleet technology expo and conference, taking place May 4 through 7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The addition of PlusAI highlights a defining transition for the trucking and commercial transportation industry, as artificial intelligence, automation, software-defined vehicles, and digital tools become more central to fleet operations, impacting cost, safety, uptime, and long-term competitiveness.

Fleet Technology Becomes Essential to Modern Operations

As new digital systems and technologies are introduced at a faster pace, fleets are seeking clarity on the business case for a range of tools, and how they fit into vehicle platforms, operating models, and capital planning cycles. This includes:



advanced telematics and geolocation systems,

connected vehicle platforms and V2X communication,

smart camera systems,

connected trailers,

AI-powered analytics and predictive maintenance,

ADAS and advanced safety systems,

autonomous technologies, over-the-air vehicle updates, and more.

“Autonomous trucks have the potential to usher in a new era for the trucking industry, one defined by AI-enabled safety and efficiency,” said David Liu, CEO of PlusAI.“By working with OEMs to integrate our autonomous driving technology directly into factory-built vehicles, we are helping to bring autonomous transportation into safe and scalable real-world fleet operations. We are excited to come to the ACT Expo again this year and serve as a presenting sponsor, because it is the premier conference where commercial fleets can explore how digital technologies like autonomy can improve safety, productivity, and sustainability.”

These categories of technology are already creating opportunity and delivering gains across today's diesel and clean fuel powered fleets through improved fuel efficiency, predictive maintenance, enhanced safety performance, and smarter routing, while laying the groundwork for higher levels of automation in the future. Alongside the focus on digital systems and automation, ACT Expo remains the industry's most trusted forum for understanding the dynamic landscape for EPA 2027 emission standards, and resulting diesel engine technologies, as well as which zero- and low-emission strategies are delivering real financial results today, and how fleets are successfully integrating them into existing operations.

The Application of AI is an Important Emergent Theme for 2026

The 2026 program spotlights digital transformation and the technologies that are becoming core to daily fleet operations, from advanced driver-assist and safety systems deployed across modern fleets to autonomous capabilities now advancing through pilots and early commercial deployment. This focus will be visible throughout the conference, and during a set of peer-led sessions dedicated to the emerging ecosystem around automation, artificial intelligence, and software-defined transportation. Featured AI sessions include:



The Virtual Driver Revolutionizing Trucking and Logistics, which features:



David Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of PlusAI;



Ossa Fisher, president of Aurora;



Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak;



Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO of Waabi; and

Peter Vaughan Schmidt, CEO of TORC

AI in Action: What's Real and What Fleets Can Use Today, which features:



Ralph Dimenna, Chief Commercial Officer, Aperia Technologies Sunjay Dodani, CEO and Co-Founder, Revvo Technologies

The sessions underscore the convergence happening across the industry as connected systems, software-defined platforms, and AI-enabled tools become a foundation for fleet readiness, efficiency, and safety.

“We welcome PlusAI as a presenting sponsor, and it is a reminder that the speed at which digital tools are being developed and combined with AI is incredible,” said Erik Neandross, president of the Clean Transportation Solutions team at TRC.“As powertrain systems become increasingly digitized, autonomous, and electric in the years ahead, the productivity, safety and performance gains that will be realized are currently hard to fully comprehend. As always, ACT Expo is where fleets come to understand how these systems fit into vehicle product roadmaps, what physical and human infrastructure is required to be successful with these technologies, and how they can deliver measurable environmental and economic returns.”

Registration for ACT Expo 2026 is open at , with Value Rates available through February 6, 2026.

About ACT Expo

ACT Expo is the largest fleet technology event in North America and the annual meeting place for fleets seeking clarity on the technologies shaping modern transportation. The conference brings together commercial transportation leaders from every sector, including trucking, last-mile delivery, vocational, municipal, transit, utilities, construction, energy, and infrastructure and the OEMs that serve them. ACT Expo showcases vehicles, powertrains, fuels, digital systems, and infrastructure solutions that help fleets improve performance and sustainability, reduce costs, enhance safety, and become more competitive. More information is available at .

About PlusAI

PlusAI is an artificial intelligence company pioneering AI-based virtual driver software for factory-built autonomous trucks. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations in the United States and Europe, PlusAI was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies. Partners including TRATON GROUP's Scania, MAN, and International brands, Hyundai Motor Company, Iveco Group, Bosch, and DSV are working with PlusAI to accelerate the deployment of next-generation autonomous trucks. PlusAI announced in June 2025 that it plans to go public via a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IX (Nasdaq: CCIX).

