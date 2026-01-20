Teledyne Introduces The SCION Family Of VISSWIR Cameras
SCION cameras support a wide range of applications including material analysis, fluorescence measurement, defect detection, and Earth observation. Initial sensor options deliver sensitivity from 300-1700 nm or 900-2500 nm, leveraging Teledyne's proprietary VisGaAs (Visible-sensitive InGaAs) and MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) sensor materials. These cameras combine wide sensitivity with high frame rates and sample-up-the-ramp (SUPR) capability, enabling sub-one-electron read noise with a one-second acquisition.
“SCION reflects our ability to unite sensor manufacturing and camera system expertise within Teledyne to support evolving imaging applications,” said Paul Mark, Director of Infrared and Spectroscopy, Teledyne Judson Technologies.“By combining VisGaAs sensitivity with low‐noise, thermoelectrically cooled camera design and advanced readout modes, the SCION VIS–SWIR camera delivers a flexible platform for applications where performance, stability, and integration efficiency are critical.”
SCION leverages Teledyne's legacy of value and reliability while meeting the cost, speed, and spectral flexibility requirements of emerging commercial and scientific markets. Its unified integration of sensor, vacuum package, and camera electronics simplifies the supply chain, reduces supplier count, minimizes technical and schedule risk, while optimizing total cost of ownership. The system is custom-designed from the pixel level though the API and SDKs, reinforcing Teledyne's“Pixel-to-PC” architecture and providing a simple, easy-to-use infrared sensing solution.
Teledyne will showcase the SCION camera at major industry events throughout 2026. Including SPIE Photonics West on January 20-22 (Booth 427 ) in San Francisco, California; and at the SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference in National Harbor, Maryland on April 28-30 (Booth 703 ). Visitors to the Teledyne booths can view demonstrations showcasing the performance characteristics and flexible architecture of the platform.
