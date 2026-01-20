Space Next Big Place For Data Centres: Cisco

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Davos- With AI and advanced computing creating a need for huge data centres, tech giant Cisco's senior executive Jeetu Patel has said the world is very soon going to see space data centres.

Patel, President and Chief Product Officer at Cisco, said while green data centres are going to be very prominent soon, the next few years will witness those centres being built in the space to tackle infrastructure, mainly power, constraints.

When you think of data centres, all the cooling that's required for the data centres is huge, as 90 per cent of the weight in a rack tends to be the cooling infrastructure, he said.

It's not the computer but the cooling that actually causes a huge amount of the weight, he said.

“When you go into space, you've got solar; the intensity of solar is much higher than what you have on Earth, and so the cooling can tend to be at a very different level of economic proportion than what you do over here,” he said.

“And then the energy availability is much higher too. So I think there will be space data centres that are also being built out at the same time,” he said.

There's going to be innovation across a multitude of different directions and efficiency of power. powering the data centres, on making sure that you've got cooling apparatus done in the right way, he said.

You need to make sure that you've got the right level of connectivity of the data centres, so you can do it where the power is available, he added.

He said the scale is going to be so high that on average you'll have 10 to 100 AI agents per human.

“If you have 8 billion humans on the planet, you might have between 80 and 800 billion agents, and they're all going to be working 7×24,” he said.

“So imagine the level of kind of infrastructure requirements that are going to be needed. It's going to be non-trivial,” he said.