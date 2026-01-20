Vietnam Seed Market Insights Report 2026-2031: Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Vietnam seed market thrives on rising rice exports, vegetable demand, and climate-smart farming. Government incentives boost certified seed adoption.

The Vietnam seed market is poised for growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 373.5 million in 2025 to USD 390.08 million in 2026, eventually reaching USD 484.72 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.44% over 2026-2031. The market benefits from a steady demand for rice exports and vegetables, bolstered by climate-smart cultivation practices. Technology partnerships are driving innovation in seed varieties and data-centric farm management.

Government investments are critical in this sector. Subsidies targeting certified seed adoption, such as those under Decision 2151/QD-BNN-VP, and the "One Million Hectares" low-emission rice program, are dramatically improving certified seed usage. These initiatives, along with digital certification platforms, enhance trust and compliance, aiding market growth.

Rice and vegetable exports are key market drivers. The agricultural export sector showed remarkable progress by generating USD 62.5 billion in 2024. Demand for high-yield, uniform, and residue-compliant seeds is significant, especially for high-demand vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers. Exporters are pushed towards traceable seed sources by new regulations, such as the EU Deforestation Regulation.

Counterfeit seed issues remain a hurdle. Unofficial trade routes often result in mislabeled seeds, lowering germination rates and eroding farmer trust. However, blockchain tagging promises to enhance traceability and authenticity if it gains traction. The adoption of this technology depends on widespread smartphone usage among farmers and compliance from dealers.

The market is segmented by various factors, including breeding technologies and cultivation mechanisms. By 2025, open-pollinated varieties and hybrid derivatives held 55.30% of the market share, with hybrid seeds showing promising growth prospects at a 4.38% CAGR through 2031. Notable advancements include labor-efficient rice hybrids and corn hybrids with integrated pest resistance and herbicide tolerance, tailored for mechanized farming systems.

Rapid development cycles using doubled haploid acceleration and genomic selection are crucial innovations, reducing the response time to environmental shocks. Vinaseed anticipates a 37% contribution to gross profits from hybrid seeds by 2027, facilitated by Banking as a Service (BAAS) germplasm exchanges.

This detailed report segments the market by breeding technology, cultivation mechanism, and crop type, providing forecasts in terms of value and volume. It also covers leading companies like Vietnam National Seed Group (Vinaseed), East-West Seed, Syngenta Group, and Bayer AG, among others.

