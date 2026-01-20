CDI College Dental Assisting Program Has Proven NDAEB Success

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly 20 Years of Strong NDAEB Results Highlight CDI College's Continued Leadership in Dental Assisting Education Through 2025

Toronto, ON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the years, the Dental Assisting program at CDI College has built an outstanding reputation as one of Canada's leading dental assistant schools and dental assistant colleges. Students seeking career-focused dental assisting classes, a comprehensive dental assistant course, or a respected dental assistant program consistently choose CDI College.

At industry events, it is common to hear peers say,“Oh yes, CDI College, you offer that dental assisting program.” This dental assistant diploma has become a flagship offering, earning respect from dental professionals and organizations across the regions where it is delivered. Accreditation surveyors have also consistently described the program as“a successful and well-run program.”

Recognition alone is not enough. CDI College validates program quality using an evidence-informed approach, with certification exam outcomes serving as the strongest indicator of success for regulated programs. Graduates of this dental assistant program must pass the National Dental Assisting Examining Board (NDAEB) exam to obtain professional certification as a dental assistant and begin practicing.

Since its launch and initial CDAC accreditation in 2006, CDI College has tracked NDAEB exam results for every cohort across all campuses. These outcomes are compared with national averages from both public and private institutions. When reviewing nearly 20 years of data across six campuses in three provinces, 94 percent of graduates passed the NDAEB exam on their first attempt.

Since 2006 through Q4 2025:

6 - campuses currently offering the program

251 - cohorts have written the NDAEB exam since March 2006 across the six campuses

3331 - total number of students that have attempted the NDAEB exam since March 2006

3108 - total number of students that have successfully passed the NDAEB Exam on the first attempt

12% - CDI College graduates' average points ABOVE the NDAEB minimum passing grade

4.8 - CDI graduates' average number of points above the National average, for first-time writers

94% - the percentage of exam writers that pass the exam on the first attempt across all campuses since 2006

These numbers also tell us that over this same period, 6 percent of students were unsuccessful on their first attempt. When retaking the exam, 80 percent passed on the second attempt.

Once those results are included, 3286 of 3331 students passed the NDAEB exam, resulting in an exceptional 98.6 percent overall pass rate. This outcome highlights the quality of instruction, faculty expertise, and student support that define CDI College's dental assistant school.

Students looking to explore a proven dental assistant program can learn more by clicking here.

Attachments



CDI College Dental Assisting Classroom CDI College Students Celebrate Continued NDAEB Success in 2025!

CONTACT: Andre Souza, Head of Marketing CDI College 6049157288...