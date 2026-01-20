Public Invited To Experience Karwa's Robotaxi At Old Doha Port

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Mowasalat (Karwa) will conduct a public trial of its new Robotaxi at Old Doha Port, offering the general public an opportunity to experience the service firsthand.

In a social media announcement, Mowasalat said the trial will take place on Monday, January 26, 2026, from 10am to 4pm at the Old Doha Port.

Members of the public can take part by registering through the online form provided, where participants are required to enter their contact details and select a preferred time slot.

Mowasalat added that each Robotaxi trip will be limited to a maximum of two participants.

The RoboTaxi, a first-of-its-kind in the country, operates under the supervision of The Ministry of Transport. It is equipped with an integrated system of eleven cameras, four radars, and four LiDAR sensors, enabling 360-degree environmental awareness, precise navigation, and real-time obstacle detection.