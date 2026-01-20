Mongolia Construction Industry Report 2025: Output Forecast To Grow By 9.5% In Real Terms, Supported By PPI In Energy, Transport, And Residential Construction - Forecasts To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mongolia's construction industry is set for significant growth, driven by public-private investments in energy, transport, and housing. Rising FDI signals increased investor confidence. Major projects and government spending boost infrastructure, enhancing opportunities across sectors.

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mongolia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Construction industry in Mongolia to grow by 9.5% in real terms in 2025, supported by public and private sector investments in the development of energy, transport network, and residential construction projects.

According to the Mongolian National Statistics Office (NSO), construction value-add grew by 34.5% year on year (YoY) in real terms in Q2 2025, preceded by a YoY decline of 0.8% in Q1 2025 and a YoY growth of 16.8% in Q4 2024. Furthermore, rising foreign direct investment (FDI) is expected to boost construction development.

According to NSO, foreign direct investment in the construction industry rose by 7.7% YoY in Q2 2025, following YoY declines of 43.1% in Q1 2025 and 55.6% in Q4 2024, reflecting growing investor confidence in the country's energy sector and infrastructure development. In April 2025, the construction of Bagakhangai-Khushig Valley branch railway project was started.

Mongolian construction industry to record annual average growth of 4.3% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in transportation, electricity, and infrastructure sectors. In September 2025, the government submitted the draft Law on the State Budget of Mongolia for 2026 to the Parliament. In the draft budget, the government estimated a total expenditure of MNT32.98 trillion ($9.6 billion) for 2026, with an aim to ensure macroeconomic fiscal stability, increase citizens' income, and improve the quality and accessibility of basic social services.

The 2026 Draft State Budget includes funding for a total of 579 projects and programs through state budget investment, including 149 new projects to be implemented in 2026 and 430 continuing projects from the previous year. In the 2026 Draft Budget, the government announced plans to invest MNT3.9 trillion ($1.1 billion) in the energy sector in 2026. Furthermore, the government has set a national goal to achieve 100% enrollment in education in the draft budget.

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Mongolia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

