Trump Reveals Content of Private Messages from Macron
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump publicly released screenshots Tuesday of private communications from French President Emmanuel Macron that challenged his Greenland acquisition efforts while extending a Thursday dinner invitation in Paris.
"My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland," Macron wrote to Trump, according to screenshots posted on the American leader's Truth Social account with the caption: "Note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France:".
"Let us try to build great things," Macron wrote, also offering to set up a G7 meeting in Paris on Thursday afternoon. "I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins," he said.
The message disclosure followed Trump's dismissal of reported comments from Macron declining participation in an international Board of Peace designed to address the Gaza crisis, with the US president responding by threatening punitive tariffs.
"Did he say that?" Trump said when asked by a reporter about Macron saying he will not join the board. "Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon."
"I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join, but he doesn't have to join. I mean, if he said that — you're probably giving it to me a little bit differently — but if he actually did say that," he added.
A French broadcaster, citing sources close to Macron on Monday, reported that the French leader does not plan to accept Trump's invitation to join the board over concerns that the US-led initiative goes beyond Gaza and could undermine the principles and structure of the UN.
The White House last week announced the formation of the board to "play an essential role in fulfilling" 20 points of Trump's plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."
The US also formed the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to implement phase two of Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board to support the transitional framework.
Trump has invited additional heads of state and government to join the board, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
