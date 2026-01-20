403
UK PM says Trump’s tariffs won’t resolve differences within alliance
(MENAFN) Britain’s prime minister said on Monday that Washington’s intention to impose tariffs on the United Kingdom and several allied states is misguided, arguing that economic penalties are an inappropriate tool for settling disagreements within a military alliance and should not be used to justify security-related discussions over Greenland.
The remarks followed an announcement by the US president over the weekend that new tariffs would be introduced on imports from the UK and a number of European countries starting February 1, initially set at 10 percent and scheduled to rise to 25 percent by June. The measures were linked to opposition from those countries to US control over Greenland and to the deployment of military personnel to the self-governing Danish territory.
European governments have strongly criticized the proposed tariffs, while restating their commitment to maintaining stability and security in the Arctic region, according to reports.
Speaking at an emergency press briefing at Downing Street, Prime Minister Keir Starmer rejected the idea of imposing counter-tariffs, stressing that escalation would serve no one’s interests. He said, "a trade war is in nobody's interest and my job is always to act in the UK's national interest."
Starmer underlined the growing strategic importance of Greenland, noting that environmental changes and shifting global dynamics are increasing attention on the Arctic. He cautioned, "Security of Greenland matters, and it will matter more as climate change reshapes the Arctic, as sea routes open and strategic competition intensifies."
He went on to argue that the region will demand deeper engagement from allied nations, stating, "The High North will require greater attention, greater investment, and stronger collective defense. The US will be central to that effort, and the UK stands ready to contribute fully alongside our allies through NATO,” he added.
The prime minister said he remains committed to preserving close ties with Washington, describing the relationship as one he wants to keep “strong, constructive and focused on results.”
He also reaffirmed Britain’s position on Greenland’s status, stressing that any decisions regarding the territory rest solely with its people and Denmark. He reiterated that the choice “belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone.”
While acknowledging that global conditions have become “markedly more turbulent in recent weeks," Starmer said he does not believe the United States is seriously contemplating military action in the Arctic territory.
