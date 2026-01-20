403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria’s says release of ISIS from prison by YPG/SDF is security breach
(MENAFN) Syria’s Interior Ministry has labeled the release of ISIS detainees from al-Shaddadi prison in the northeastern Hasakah province by the YPG/SDF group as a “serious security breach,” warning that it poses risks to national, regional, and international security, according to official statements.
The ministry stressed its readiness to take full responsibility for managing and securing prisons holding ISIS militants, asserting that it can do so in line with internationally recognized standards to prevent escapes or security incidents. A statement said: “Based on our constitutional and legal responsibilities, we affirm our full readiness to assume the management and security of prisons holding ISIS elements in Hasakah province, in accordance with internationally recognized standards, in a manner that ensures the prevention of any security breaches or escape attempts.”
Authorities also expressed willingness to coordinate directly with the United States in joint efforts aimed at preventing the resurgence of terrorism and maintaining regional stability. “We hold the SDF fully responsible for any escapes or releases of ISIS elements from prisons under their control,” the ministry added.
A specialized joint force, drawn from the Special Tasks Department and the Prison Administration, has reportedly been deployed to take over the al-Shaddadi prison, securing its perimeter and internal operations while enforcing strict detention and surveillance measures to prevent infiltration or smuggling.
According to state media, Syrian military forces have taken control of the city of al-Shaddadi and its prison and have begun operations to apprehend ISIS militants who fled following the SDF release. The army has imposed a complete curfew in the city and surrounding areas and urged residents to report any sightings of escaping militants.
The military command indicated that it previously reached out to the SDF to request the handover of the prison to Syrian internal security forces, but the request was rejected, and the SDF continues to control the facility.
This move underscores escalating tensions between Damascus and the SDF over the handling of ISIS detainees in northeastern Syria.
The ministry stressed its readiness to take full responsibility for managing and securing prisons holding ISIS militants, asserting that it can do so in line with internationally recognized standards to prevent escapes or security incidents. A statement said: “Based on our constitutional and legal responsibilities, we affirm our full readiness to assume the management and security of prisons holding ISIS elements in Hasakah province, in accordance with internationally recognized standards, in a manner that ensures the prevention of any security breaches or escape attempts.”
Authorities also expressed willingness to coordinate directly with the United States in joint efforts aimed at preventing the resurgence of terrorism and maintaining regional stability. “We hold the SDF fully responsible for any escapes or releases of ISIS elements from prisons under their control,” the ministry added.
A specialized joint force, drawn from the Special Tasks Department and the Prison Administration, has reportedly been deployed to take over the al-Shaddadi prison, securing its perimeter and internal operations while enforcing strict detention and surveillance measures to prevent infiltration or smuggling.
According to state media, Syrian military forces have taken control of the city of al-Shaddadi and its prison and have begun operations to apprehend ISIS militants who fled following the SDF release. The army has imposed a complete curfew in the city and surrounding areas and urged residents to report any sightings of escaping militants.
The military command indicated that it previously reached out to the SDF to request the handover of the prison to Syrian internal security forces, but the request was rejected, and the SDF continues to control the facility.
This move underscores escalating tensions between Damascus and the SDF over the handling of ISIS detainees in northeastern Syria.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment