Syrian military starts sending off troops to secure area under truce
(MENAFN) The Syrian Army has begun deploying troops across the Jazira region in northeastern Syria to enforce a ceasefire and implement an integration deal with the SDF group, according to official statements on Monday.
Citing the army’s Operations Command, a news agency reported that Syrian forces are gradually moving into key areas of the Jazira region. To date, the military has secured Tishreen Dam south of Manbij, the northern countryside of Raqqa, and western parts of Hasakah, according to the broadcaster.
The Interior Ministry also confirmed that its personnel have started entering the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor province along the Euphrates River. In a statement carried by a Syrian media organization, the ministry said:
“Our forces have begun entering the area as part of a plan aimed at orderly deployment across all towns and villages.”
The Jazira region, encompassing territory east and north of the Euphrates River, is one of Syria’s most resource-rich areas, containing substantial oil, gas, and other underground reserves.
The deployment follows a ceasefire announcement on Sunday by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, alongside a deal for the full integration of the SDF into state institutions. Under the agreement, the SDF will withdraw military units from areas east of the Euphrates and transfer administrative and security authority over Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces to the Syrian government.
The deal also allows for the integration of SDF military and security personnel into the ministries of defense and interior following individual vetting. Additionally, control over border crossings, oil and gas fields, and civilian institutions will be transferred to the government, consolidating state authority across the region.
