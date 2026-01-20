Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye's Stock Exchange Opens Tuesday Higher

2026-01-20 02:44:09
(MENAFN) Türkiye's flagship equity benchmark launched Tuesday's trading session at 12,760.83 points, marking a 0.1% advance equivalent to 12.95 points above the prior session's closing figure.

The BIST 100 achieved unprecedented heights during Monday's trading, surging 0.63% to settle at 12,747.88 points—establishing a fresh all-time record. Daily trading activity reached 197.1 billion liras, translating to $4.55 billion in transaction volume.

Currency markets showed the Turkish lira positioned at 43.2845 against the US dollar as of 10.10 am local time (0710GMT). The euro commanded 50.5350 liras, while the British pound fetched 58.1830 liras in exchange rate trading.

Commodity markets reflected gold prices at $4,714 per ounce. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil registered $63.40 per barrel during Tuesday's early trading window.

MENAFN

