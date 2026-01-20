403
Helicopter with Three Aboard Goes Missing Near Japan Volcano Summit
(MENAFN) A tourist helicopter transporting three individuals has disappeared near Mount Aso's peak in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, local outlets reported Tuesday.
The aircraft departed at 10:52 a.m. local time from Aso Cuddly Dominion zoo in Aso City, carrying three occupants including the pilot, a public broadcaster confirmed.
Approximately 11 a.m., emergency responders received an alert after a smartphone's automatic crash detection feature activated, the report said.
Police and fire department teams are conducting search operations around the Nakadake crater of Mt. Aso.
The aircraft was completing its third aerial tour of the morning when contact ceased, with the operator confirming no malfunctions occurred during the initial two flights.
The zoo provides scenic helicopter excursions above the region, renowned for its dramatic volcanic terrain.
