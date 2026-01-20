403
Syrian Army Captures Southern Entrance of Hasakah
(MENAFN) Syrian Army troops secured the Panorama roundabout at Hasakah city's southern gateway early Tuesday, based on intelligence media gathered from regional sources.
Military contingents, joined by Arab tribal combatants, pushed forward to the strategic junction on the circular highway encircling the eastern municipality, currently occupied by the YPG/SDF terror organization's forces.
The captured position sits approximately 2.2 kilometers (1.37 miles) from the southern ring road.
Sunday evening saw Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa declare a cessation of hostilities alongside an arrangement for complete SDF absorption into governmental structures.
The pact mandates that the SDF pull back its armed units eastward across the Euphrates River while transferring administrative and security authority over Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces to the Syrian government.
Additional provisions call for incorporating SDF military and security operatives into the Syrian defense and interior ministries after personalized security screenings, plus handing over border entry points, petroleum and natural gas installations, and public sector organizations to state oversight.
The declaration arrived on the heels of a Syrian Army military campaign through which it recaptured extensive territories in eastern and northeastern Syria following persistent SDF breaches of previous accords signed with Damascus approximately one year prior.
