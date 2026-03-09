Zagtrader Expands Institutional Market Access For Crypto Exchanges Through Bloomberg EMSX Connectivity

Bloomberg EMSX Connectivity

Connecting Crypto Exchanges to Institutional Order Flow Through Bloomberg EMSX

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZagTrader, a global financial technology company powering institutional and digital market infrastructure, today announced an expanded connectivity capability that enables crypto exchanges to access institutional crypto order flow through Bloomberg EMSX, one of the most widely used execution management environments in global capital markets.With this capability, ZagTrader enables crypto exchanges to receive institutional crypto orders originating from Bloomberg EMSX through ZagTrader's routing and connectivity infrastructure, delivering those orders directly into the exchange via API or FIX, depending on the exchange's setup.The announcement marks a significant step in connecting digital asset venues more directly to the trading infrastructure long used by institutional market participants including asset managers, family offices, brokers, and professional trading firms.“Institutional demand for digital assets continues to grow, but adoption accelerates when access fits naturally into the infrastructure and workflows institutions already use,” said Shihab Khalil, Founder and CEO of ZagTrader.“By enabling crypto exchanges to receive order flow through Bloomberg EMSX, we are helping bridge digital asset execution with established institutional trading environments in a way that is both practical and scalable.”As institutional participation in digital assets evolves, crypto exchanges are under increasing pressure to deliver not only liquidity and product breadth, but also stronger connectivity into the workflows trusted by professional market participants. ZagTrader's Bloomberg EMSX connectivity capability helps address that need by making exchanges more accessible through existing institutional execution channels.This creates clear value for crypto exchanges seeking to strengthen their institutional proposition. Through ZagTrader's infrastructure, exchanges can expand their reach into institutional trading environments, reduce integration friction for professional market participants, and position themselves more effectively within the broader capital markets ecosystem.“Accessibility is becoming just as important as liquidity in the next phase of digital asset market growth,” added Ghassan Al Masri, VP Solutions of ZagTrader.“The ability for crypto exchanges to connect more effectively into institutional execution environments such as Bloomberg EMSX is a meaningful advancement for the market.”ZagTrader's infrastructure has long focused on connecting traditional and digital markets through a unified front-to-back ecosystem spanning order execution, portfolio management, brokerage, custody, compliance, and digital asset infrastructure. This latest capability reinforces ZagTrader's role in helping institutions and market venues operate more efficiently across increasingly converged financial markets.As digital asset market structure matures, connectivity to established institutional systems is expected to play a growing role in accelerating participation, reducing operational friction, and supporting broader adoption across the global investment landscape.About ZagTraderZagTrader is a global financial technology company powering institutional and digital market infrastructure across trading, asset management, brokerage, and custody. Headquartered in Dubai, ZagTrader delivers a fully integrated platform connecting traditional and digital markets, with over $500 billion in assets managed and institutions spanning banks, brokers, asset managers, and exchanges.Through its Zag Financial Network (ZagFN), more than 100 institutions connect directly, while thousands more are accessible through leading routing networks including Bloomberg, Refinitiv, and NYFIX. This extensive reach enables efficient connectivity for institutional and retail flows across asset classes and regions.ZagTrader's mission is to simplify global financial operations through its end-to-end, cloud-powered platform, combining multi-asset order execution, risk and compliance, portfolio management, and digital asset infrastructure within a single ecosystem. By bridging traditional finance and blockchain-powered markets, ZagTrader continues to redefine the global fintech landscape and empower the next generation of financial institutions.For more information, visit Zagtrader website or contact...Marketing Department:...

