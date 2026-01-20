Kyung Hee University: A Top Global Hub For International Students

As international mobility in higher education rebounds, South Korea is becoming an increasingly popular destination for students seeking high-quality education, cultural immersion, and global opportunities. Among the top universities in South Korea for international students, Kyung Hee University is gaining prominence due to its international rankings, strong academic reputation, and long-standing commitment to global engagement.

In the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, Kyung Hee University ranked 252nd globally, rising 33 places from the previous year. More notably for domestic prestige, it secured the 5th position among comprehensive universities in South Korea. This leap reflects the institution's growing research impact, commitment to collaboration, and appeal to international scholars.

The university's progress is especially visible in global research metrics. According to THE indicators, Kyung Hee's Field-Weighted Citation Impact (FWCI) improved from 1.37 in 2019 to 1.42 in 2024, meaning the university's publications are cited 42% more often than the global average. The FWCI for the top 25% of cited papers also rose significantly, positioning Kyung Hee third in Korea. In parallel, academic output surged from 16,023 papers in 2019 to 20,934 in 2024, with a notable increase in the share of highly cited works.

For international students, this academic growth is matched by accessibility. Kyung Hee offers over 30 English-taught degree programs, a globally connected campus infrastructure, and student services tailored to non-Korean speakers. Its Seoul and Suwon campuses provide support in areas such as housing, visa processing, academic advising, and Korean language training. The university also awards merit-based scholarships covering partial to full tuition for international students, further reducing financial barriers.

In terms of global outreach, Kyung Hee's institutional partnerships span over 500 universities worldwide. The university was recently recognized as second in Korea for global engagement in the THE 2026 rankings. Collaborative research initiatives are active with prominent institutions including Harvard Medical School, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), and the Gates Foundation. These partnerships not only enhance the university's research profile but also create pathways for international students to engage in globally relevant projects.

One such initiative is the newly established International Center for Quantum Matter, which brings together top researchers from institutions such as the National University of Singapore and Harvard University. The project supports Kyung Hee's broader vision of fostering scientific advancement with international collaboration at its core.

Beyond academics, the student experience also plays a significant role in the university's international appeal. Student clubs, cultural festivals, and volunteer opportunities are offered in English, helping foster inclusion and global citizenship. Many international students note the balance of academic rigor and community support as a defining feature of their time at Kyung Hee.

While competition among Korean universities to attract global talent is growing, Kyung Hee's long-established philosophy of“creating a civilizational alternative” through education gives it a distinctive position. Its ability to combine tradition with innovation, and local relevance with global perspective, places it firmly among the top universities in South Korea for international students.

For those exploring higher education options in Asia, Kyung Hee presents a compelling choice blending academic quality, international diversity, and forward-thinking strategy.

