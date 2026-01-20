Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market To Reach USD 41.82 Billion By 2033 Amid Rising Cyber Threats To Critical Infrastructure SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market is growing steadily as increased IT–OT convergence exposes critical infrastructure to cyber risks, with the U.S. market expanding from USD 5.39 billion in 2025E to USD 9.93 billion by 2033.

Austin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market size is valued at USD 22.26 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 41.82 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 8.21% over the forecast period.

As key infrastructure sectors including energy, utilities, manufacturing, transportation, and oil and gas are increasingly facing sophisticated cyber threats that target operational technology (OT) settings, the market for industrial control system (ICS) security is expanding.







The U.S. Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market size is USD 5.39 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 9.93 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.94%.

The market for industrial control system (ICS) security in the United States is expanding rapidly due to the prevalence of cyberattacks on vital infrastructure, stringent regulations, and the extensive use of industrial automation. Demand in the energy, utility, and manufacturing sectors is accelerated by significant investments in improved threat detection, network monitoring, and IT–OT convergence.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

In 2025, Solution led the market with a share of 69.40% as organizations prioritize deploying robust security platforms to protect critical industrial infrastructure from cyber threats. Services is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.12% driven by the increasing complexity of ICS environments and a shortage of in-house cybersecurity expertise.

By Solutions

In 2025, Identity and Access Management (IAM) led the market with a share of 42.58% as controlling user access to critical control systems is essential for preventing unauthorized activities. Encryption is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.85% fueled by rising concerns over data breaches and industrial espionage.

By Services

In 2025, Professional Services led the market with a share of 51.24% as organizations rely heavily on expert consulting, system design, risk assessment, and compliance support. Managed Services is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.45% driven by the need for continuous monitoring, threat detection, and incident response.

By Type

In 2025, Endpoint led the market with a share of 40.12% as endpoints such as PLCs, HMIs, sensors, and controllers represent key vulnerability points within ICS environments. Database is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.45% supported by the increasing volume of sensitive operational and production data.

By End-Use

In 2025, Energy & Utilities led the market with a share of 46.31% owing to their critical infrastructure status and high exposure to cyber threats. Automotive is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.02% driven by increasing automation, smart manufacturing, and connected production systems.

Regional Insights:

The North America dominated the industrial control system (ICS) security market in 2025, with over 34.10% revenue share, due to early adoption of cybersecurity solutions across critical infrastructure sectors, such as energy, utilities, manufacturing, and oil & gas.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 9.45%, propelled by rapid industrialization, smart manufacturing adoption, and large-scale infrastructure development.

Rising Cyberattacks on Critical Infrastructure Drive Demand for ICS Security Systems Globally

The sharp increase in cyberattacks against vital infrastructure, including power grids, water treatment plants, oil and gas facilities, and manufacturing facilities, is the main factor propelling the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market. Nation-state cyberwarfare and well-publicized ransomware attacks have shown weaknesses in legacy OT systems. Organizations are giving advanced ICS security solutions top priority in order to guarantee operational continuity, safety, and regulatory compliance as IT and OT environments grow more interconnected.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, ABB and Red Hat expanded collaboration to develop secure modular automation systems that enhance real-time monitoring, predictive insights, and secure deployment of control applications in process industries.

In June 2025, Cisco unveiled a new industrial network architecture with embedded advanced security for campus, branch, and industrial environments, improving unified threat defense and OT-IT integration.

