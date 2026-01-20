403
US Homeland Security reports mass migrant arrests in Minneapolis
(MENAFN) The US homeland security chief says federal authorities detain more than 10,000 migrants in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as part of a continuing immigration enforcement campaign, according to statements.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says the arrests take place under an intensified crackdown led by her department. She states: “We have arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal aliens who were killing Americans, hurting children and reigning terror in Minneapolis," as stated by reports.
Noem places responsibility on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, accusing them of failing to ensure public safety and alleging that they shield “criminals,” according to statements.
She adds that during the past six weeks alone, law enforcement agencies arrest around 3,000 migrants as part of the same operation.
Minneapolis becomes a focal point of the national immigration debate following a deadly incident involving federal authorities. The city draws widespread attention after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shoots 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on Jan. 7, as stated by reports.
Good, an American citizen and a mother, is killed in the incident, sparking strong public and political backlash. The case prompts calls for investigations at the local, state, and federal levels, according to accounts.
