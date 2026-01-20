403
US hails Azerbaijan’s fuel shipments to Armenia as progress on peace pact
(MENAFN) The United States expresses approval of Azerbaijan’s recent fuel deliveries to Armenia, describing them as a sign of commitment to implementing last year’s peace agreement, during a phone conversation between senior US and Azerbaijani officials, as stated by reports.
According to an official readout of the call, “Secretary Rubio commended the Azerbaijani government’s shipments of fuel to Armenia, an important gesture that demonstrates Azerbaijan’s continued commitment to the historic peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan advanced by President Trump at the White House summit on August 8, 2025.”
The discussion also covers further “confidence-building measures” aimed at strengthening peace and economic stability in the South Caucasus, while both sides highlight “positive developments” in bilateral relations between Washington and Baku, according to statements.
Following the call, Azerbaijan’s foreign minister says the talks focus on cooperation between the two countries, prospects for a "Strategic Partnership Charter," regional issues, and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).
The planned route is designed to connect mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory, based on a declaration signed last August during a summit involving the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States.
Azerbaijan completes its first fuel transfer to Armenia in December, marking the first such shipment in 30 years, as the two South Caucasus neighbors take steps to repair relations after prolonged conflict. A second delivery follows earlier this month.
The latest shipment, dispatched on Jan. 8 from rail facilities near Baku, includes 1,000 tons of RON 92 gasoline, 1,000 tons of diesel fuel, and 1,800 tons of RON 95 gasoline, according to reports.
The fuel deliveries come after Armenia and Azerbaijan sign a joint declaration at a trilateral summit in Washington last year, committing to end decades of hostilities, reopen transport corridors, and move toward full normalization of relations, as stated by reports.
