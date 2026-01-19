CHICAGO, IL - When relationships end, disputes over personal property often arise, with former partners sometimes taking items that do not belong to them. Chicago divorce attorney Russell D. Knight of the Law Office of Russell D. Knight ( ) explains how Illinois law allows individuals to recover specific items through replevin actions and divorce court orders.

According to Chicago divorce attorney Russell Knight, an Illinois family law attorney known for making complex divorce issues easier to understand, Illinois law does not operate by the rule of "finders keepers." Courts can order the return of items to their rightful owners through proper legal procedures.

For married couples, Illinois operates a sophisticated labeling system to determine what is non-marital and thus non-divisible versus what items are marital and thus divisible by courts. "Until a final determination is made by the trial court regarding the division of disputed personal property, each party has an equal possessory right," Chicago divorce attorney Russell Knight explains, citing In re Marriage of Sherwin.

While final allocation of property does not occur until the end of divorce cases, Illinois divorce courts can order temporary relief "in the discretion of the court" under 750 ILCS 5/501(a)(3). Either party can be awarded possession of items and be ordered to keep them safe until final allocation.

Illinois divorce courts can also order the "restraining any person from transferring, encumbering, concealing or otherwise disposing of any property except in the usual course of business or for the necessities of life" under 750 ILCS 5/501(a)(2)(i).

"The item most people desire to keep and not divide is a pet," notes divorce lawyer Russell D. Knight. When courts find companion animals are marital assets, they allocate sole or joint ownership and responsibility, taking into consideration the well-being of the companion animal under 750 ILCS 5/503(n).

Unmarried people cannot use the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act to divide pets' time or other property. Instead, unmarried individuals must use replevin actions to recover items from former partners.

Replevin is defined as "a lawsuit to repossess personal property wrongfully taken or detained by the defendant, whereby the plaintiff gives security for and holds the property until the court decides who owns it," according to Black's Law Dictionary.

"The primary purpose of the Replevin Act is to test the right to possession of personal property and place the successful party in possession," Knight explains, citing ST Enterprises, Inc. v. Brunswick Corp. Under 735 ILCS 5/19-101, replevin actions may be brought for recovery of goods or chattels that have been wrongfully distrained, taken, or detained.

Actions for replevin must be filed in the state and county where the items are located. Complaints must specifically describe the property to be replevied and state that the plaintiffs are owners or lawfully entitled to possession.

"A replevin action generally cannot be maintained until the plaintiff has made a demand for the surrender of the property and the defendant has refused," Knight observes. The purpose of pre-suit demands is to afford defendants opportunities to return property without litigation expense.

Plaintiffs bear the burden of proof in replevin actions. "To prevail, a plaintiff must recover on the strength of his or her own title or right to immediate possession," Knight notes, citing Gunn v. Sobucki. Plaintiffs without title or right to possession cannot maintain replevin even against persons who have no title and are wrongfully in possession.

After holding hearings, courts shall issue orders of replevin if plaintiffs establish prima facie cases to superior rights of possession and demonstrate a probability they will ultimately prevail on underlying claims. Orders require sheriffs to take property from defendants and deliver it to plaintiffs unless defendants execute bonds.

The defense to replevin actions is often that items may have belonged to plaintiffs in the past but were given as gifts. "If plaintiff makes such a prima facie showing, the burden then shifts to defendant to establish the elements of a valid gift by clear, convincing, and unequivocal evidence," Knight explains.

Engagement rings are common subjects of replevin actions. "An engagement ring is a gift conditional on the subsequent marriage of the parties," Knight notes, citing Vann v. Vehrs. The conditional gift is determined by which party's act conclusively ended the engagement.

If items are no longer in existence or have disappeared, Illinois courts can award the value of the items. However, there is no authority under the statute for courts to render judgment for value except in cases where officers were unable to obtain property on replevin writs.

Russell D. Knight has written 750+ articles on Illinois family law and has been published by the Illinois State Bar Association. His courtroom training includes NITA's deposition program, the National Family Law Trial Institute's Kolodny Trial Skills Course, and advanced cross-examination training.

For individuals seeking to recover personal property from former spouses or partners, understanding available legal remedies is essential. Those facing property disputes after relationship breakdowns are advised to consult experienced family law counsel promptly.

