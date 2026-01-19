New Release Unveiled: 2026 Chinese Dragon Silver Bullion Coin

MENAFN - GetNews) The People's Bank of China has issued today (January 15, 2026), the 2026 Chinese Dragon Silver Bullion Coin. This silver coin is legal tender of the People's Republic of China, minted by Shenzhen Guobao Mint and solely distributed by China Gold Coin Group Co., Ltd.







This 2026 Chinese Dragon Silver Bullion Coin is the second piece in the series, again to be mainly distributed in international market, aiming to jointly with Panda Silver Coin, to meet the increasingly diversified investment needs of domestic and foreign consumers, and promoting the international dissemination and exchange of Chinese culture.

The 2026 Chinese Dragon Silver Bullion Coin is bullion in quality, containing 31.104 grams of pure silver, 38 mm in diameter, 10 yuan in face value, 99.9% in fineness, and has a maximum mintage of 2,000,000 pieces. The obverse of the coin depicts the Great Wall of China from an aerial view, the title of PRC and the year date. The reverse features an image of a Chinese dragon with patterns of auspicious clouds in the background.

The Great Wall of China on the obverse is long and winding, like a dragon leaping vigorously between the rolling mountains, echoing with the rising dragon on the reverse. The details are also highlighted in relief form, creating a sense of space and strengthening the texture of trees and rocks. The overall composition demonstrates a strong visual impact.

The dragon image on the reverse is inspired by the Gilded Dragon from Tang Dynasty and the Nine Dragon Wall in the Forbidden City in Beijing. The designer and engraver cleverly combined modern aesthetic characteristics and innovated the dragon's posture, imbuing it with profound cultural heritage and modern artistic charm. The rising dragon is full of elegance and power, against the background of auspicious clouds, conveys to the world the core spirit of safeguard and progress, and perfectly shows the vigorous spirit of the Chinese nation in the new era.

The 2026 Chinese Dragon Silver Bullion Coin has been issued today. Wholesale subscriptions outside China will soon open, while retail sales will follow in a later stage.

For details on overseas sales, please visit the official website of China Great Wall Coins Investments Ltd. ( ).

For sales in mainland China, the first batch of coins is expected to be available in March. By then, collectors can order through the Gold Coin Cloud Merchant (E-shop App), official retail stores, and cooperative commercial banks.

For details on sales in mainland China, please refer to China Gold Coin Group Co., Ltd official Website ( or China Gold Coin Group Co., Ltd WeChat official account (chinagoldcoin_cgci).