Bermuda Joins Coinbase And Circle To Create A Fully On-Chain Economy

The Bermudian government is advancing a bold plan to anchor a fully on-chain national economy, leveraging digital asset infrastructure in partnership with Coinbase and Circle. Presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the initiative would deploy the USDC stablecoin and Coinbase 's Base network to reimagine public finance, payments, and citizen participation. The proposal extends Bermuda's long-standing effort to attract crypto businesses, signaling a deeper, state-backed experiment in tokenization and digital governance for a small Caribbean island.



The government of Bermuda is pursuing a comprehensive, on-chain approach to public finance that would rely on digital asset infrastructure to run core services. The plan, announced in Davos during the World Economic Forum, frames a future in which government functions, payments, and citizen interactions could be conducted on a blockchain layer. It builds on Bermuda's longstanding effort to attract crypto firms by adopting a pragmatic stance toward regulation, including steps taken in 2018 that aimed to streamline incentives for the industry while navigating the accompanying policy landscape.

At the center of the collaboration are two heavyweight partners: Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Circle, the issuer of the stablecoin USDC. During the Davos briefing, Bermuda Premier David Burt and representatives from Coinbase and Circle described a phased rollout designed to test how digital assets can improve efficiency and inclusion. A key component of the plan is the use of USDC, a digital dollar whose stability is intended to provide a predictable unit of account for cross-border and domestic transactions within Bermuda's new economy. For context, the program would leverage Base, Coinbase's scalable infrastructure, to support secure settlement and interoperability across public and private institutions.

Officials say the initial campus of the initiative will feature a pilot program that targets three pillars: stablecoin-based payments across public services, financial institutions adopting tokenization tools to digitize assets and processes, and a nationwide digital literacy campaign to ensure Bermudians can participate meaningfully in a tokenized economy. The emphasis on literacy and inclusion underscores a broader objective: to curb friction for residents and businesses while building a workforce capable of navigating a more digital financial ecosystem.

Premier Burt framed the initiative as a conduit for opportunity, lower costs, and broad-based benefits for the population.“This initiative is about creating opportunity, lowering costs, and ensuring Bermudians benefit from the future of finance,” he said. The remarks signal a shift from traditional, paper-based public finance toward a model in which assets, payments, and services can be tokenized and exchanged with greater speed and transparency.

The project reflects Bermuda's nuanced position at the intersection of public policy and fintech innovation. By pairing a jurisdiction comfortable with crypto activity with a major exchange and a leading stablecoin issuer, Bermuda is positioning itself as a test bed for a more automated and interconnected state. The emphasis on stablecoins like USDC helps mitigate some volatility concerns associated with digital assets, while tokenization tools could unlock efficiencies for government accounts, procurement, and social programs. However, policymakers caution that a successful scale will depend on rigorous risk management, clear regulatory guardrails, and continued public engagement to address privacy, security, and systemic risk concerns.

As crypto-adoption continues to accelerate worldwide, Bermuda's approach adds a distinct dimension: a sovereign model that seeks to integrate digital assets into the fabric of everyday government operations. The partnership signals not just a pilot but a framework for potential interoperability between public institutions, private platforms, and citizens-an ambitious blueprint for a small nation aiming to influence broader regional policy and the future of public finance.

The implications extend beyond Bermuda's borders. If the pilot demonstrates tangible gains in efficiency, cost savings, and financial inclusion, other jurisdictions could consider similar on-chain strategies. The collaboration also bids to accelerate practical, real-world use cases for stablecoins and on-chain infrastructure in governance, commerce, and social services. While the road to full implementation remains complex and uncertain, the Davos announcement underscores a clear intent: to harness digital assets not merely as investment instruments but as foundational elements of national economic strategy.

