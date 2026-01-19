13 Weddings An Hour: Abu Dhabi's Civil Marriage Boom Continues In 2025

Civil marriages for foreigners are now being completed in Abu Dhabi at a rate of 13 an hour, as new figures show nearly 53,000 couples have registered their unions under the emirate's civil marriage law since it came into force in 2021.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) shared these figures on Monday, showing how quickly the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has grown. The court was set up to handle personal status matters for non-Muslims and foreigners using a fully civil legal system.

In 2025, the court registered 19,000 civil marriage contracts, which is a 17 percent increase from the year before. The number of contracts has grown steadily since the law started, with 5,400 in 2022, 12,000 in 2023, and 16,200 in 2024. This brings the total to almost 53,000 marriages. The court now handles about 1,600 civil marriage registrations each month, or 70 per day, showing that Abu Dhabi is becoming more popular for civil marriages among foreign residents and visitors.

.

Same-day marriages, wills and online registration

All foreign residents and visitors can use civil marriage services through the ADJD's digital platform. Couples can apply online and choose flexible options, including an express service for same-day marriage registration. The system also lets couples include prenuptial agreements, meeting the need for simple legal services for an international community.

The court has also seen a big increase in civil wills, showing that more expatriates are paying attention to legal planning and estate management. In 2025, the court registered 11,000 civil wills, which is more than double the number from 2024. In total, 21,000 civil wills have been registered in the four years since the court was set up.

The entire registration process is online, so applicants can complete everything remotely using video calls. Legal forms are available in both Arabic and English, and there is no need to hire a law firm. Applicants can also pay fees in interest-free instalments, making the process easier for everyone.

Redesigned family law framework for foreigners

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court was created to meet the personal status needs of foreigners, using modern legal terms and digital processes. The court handles more than just marriages and wills; it also deals with civil divorce cases. In 2025, the court managed 640 civil divorce cases under a no-fault system, which lets foreign couples get a judgment in the first session, within 30 days of filing.

The system includes steps to protect financial rights, with accounting experts checking each spouse's finances. When children are involved, the court automatically grants joint custody, focusing on the child's best interests and keeping both parents involved. These numbers show how quickly Abu Dhabi's civil family court has become a busy, digital legal service for a diverse international community.