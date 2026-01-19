Cabinet Extends Support For Agricultural Exports, Approves Food System Financing And Olympic Committee Regulations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 19 (Petra) - The Cabinet, at a session held on Monday and chaired by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, approved the extension of its previous decision to support agricultural exports of fresh vegetables and fruits by covering 50% of air freight costs and 25% of maritime shipping costs.The decision comes in light of a study on the impact of the vegetable and fruit export support program on the flow of exports to non-traditional markets, which showed clear success in the export support mechanism, as exports of vegetables and fruits rose by 38% compared with the same period in 2024, compensating for a 42% decline in maritime exports compared with 2025.The decision also aims to expand the range of non-traditional markets, which increased from 12 markets in2024 to about 17 markets in 2025, following the entry of new markets as a result of reduced shipping costs and facilitated access.The Cabinet also approved the program "Local Financing Solutions to Support the Transformation of the Agri-Food System in Jordan," to be implemented in partnership between the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Jordan.The project aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision, which focuses on food security and resource management through strengthening high-value industries. It aims to transform vegetable and fruit production in the Kingdom into a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable food system by implementing production-related activities, supporting the formation of agricultural alliances, and training and qualifying them to benefit from available opportunities in the agricultural sector, as well as developing and sustaining them.Through the project, support will be provided for the implementation of 100 sub-projects focusing on introducing climate-smart agriculture practices and technologies, such as efficient irrigation systems, protected agriculture and integrated pest management, in addition to post-harvest activities. Two centers will be established and operated in Deir Alla and Mafraq with a capacity of 30,000 tons annually for each center, equipped with sorting, grading, packing and digital traceability equipment, in addition to training staff on quality management and operations and building marketing partnerships with institutions and supply chains to market products.The Cabinet also approved the regional project document entitled "Food Coalition Transforming Agri-Food Systems to Become More Resilient to Shocks," in cooperation with the Italian government, between the Government and FAO.The project, which will be implemented in several countries, includes activities to reduce food loss and waste, in line with the National Food Security Strategy and its action plan. It focuses on strengthening the prevention, reduction and management of food loss and waste and enhancing farmers' market networks regionally and globally.The project also focuses on implementing initiatives to monitor and increase the resilience of agri-food systems, supporting the agricultural market information system, updating information infrastructure, and exploring and developing artificial intelligence solutions for market monitoring and improving data collection tools, with the aim of enhancing access to information and early warning, ensuring market transparency and improving evidence-based responses during global crises, in addition to strengthening efforts to reduce food loss and waste and improve local supply chains through farmers' markets.The Cabinet further approved the final version of the amended improvement plan for the Kingdom's performance in the Global Innovation Index issued by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and circulated it to the relevant entities and institutions to begin implementing the required measures according to their mandates.The Global Innovation Index has been issued annually since 2007 by the WIPO, a United Nations agency, and aims to identify metrics and methods that can capture as complete a picture as possible of innovation in society across 139 economies, while tracking the latest global innovation trends.The index is one of the impact indicators linked to the executive program of the Economic Modernization Vision 2026–2029, which is monitored by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. The ministry analyzes the Kingdom's performance within the index, prepares a dedicated improvement plan, and implements it in cooperation with relevant national entities. The index's 2025 report, issued last September, showed Jordan advancing from 73rd globally in 2024 to 65th.The Cabinet also approved the Jordan Olympic Committee Regulation for 2026, in a step aimed at enhancing governance in the sports sector and providing a safe and organized environment for sports practice in the Kingdom, in line with the standards and principles of the international Olympic movement.These amendments align with updates to the Olympic Charter issued by the International Olympic Committee, strengthening the independence of Olympic work and keeping pace with global best practices in sports administration.The amendments regulate provisions related to membership of the General Assembly of the Jordan Olympic Committee, including conditions for acquiring and losing membership, distinguishing between active and non-active members, and updating the structure of the committee's regulatory bodies.They also address mechanisms for convening General Assembly meetings and decision-making procedures and the formation of auxiliary and independent committees, ensuring transparency and clarity of roles and responsibilities.The amendments further address procedures for electing the Board of Directors of the Jordan Olympic Committee, define the categories eligible to run for the position of president, and clarify disciplinary penalties that may be imposed on members of the board or the General Assembly.They also grant the Board of Directors of the Jordan Olympic Committee the authority to establish an independent sports arbitration body to adjudicate sports disputes arising between athletes or sports entities, contributing to the consolidation of sports justice and enhancing confidence in the national sports system.Within the framework of social protection, and as part of the Safe Winter campaign launched at the start of the winter season, the Cabinet decided to task the Ministry of Social Development with replacing 15,000 unsafe heaters with safe ones for eligible families and allocating the necessary funds for this purpose through social development centers in the governorates and Tkiyet Um Ali.The decision comes as a continuation of the efforts exerted annually during winter by the Ministry of Social Development and relevant ministries through various initiatives and programs to support eligible families.The Cabinet also discussed progress in procedures for disbursing financial assistance to families affected by weather conditions, in accordance with the criteria and foundations set by the Ministry of Social Development and the National Aid Fund, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, and the Ministry of Agriculture.The Cabinet directed the completion of allocating and disbursing financial amounts to those affected after the relevant ministries complete the enumeration of beneficiaries following the submission of applications. Disbursements will continue successively, including compensation for lands affected by landslides in the Al-Marj area of Karak Governorate, from the emergency expenditures item in the current year's general budget.Relevant ministries have so far paid compensation to more than 120 families in affected areas and will continue to do so for additional eligible families in the coming days until all allocated amounts are fully disbursed.A study is also underway to compensate another group of families whose homes were damaged by weather conditions and heavy rainfall, with damage assessments being conducted to disburse compensation to owners in accordance with applicable regulations and instructions.