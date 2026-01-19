403
WFP says families in Sudan are near collapse amid aid running out
(MENAFN) Families across Sudan are being driven to the edge by ongoing “brutal conflict” and worsening famine, as the World Food Program has cautioned that its critical relief operations are under serious threat due to an acute lack of funding.
With Sudan entering more than 1,000 days of fighting this month, the agency said the world’s largest hunger and displacement emergency “shows no signs of abating,” even as efforts to sustain emergency assistance are becoming increasingly difficult.
Since renewed civil war broke out in April 2023, the agency has provided emergency food, cash, and nutrition support to more than 10 million of the most vulnerable women, men, and children. It continues to reach an average of four million people every month, including those in difficult-to-access locations such as parts of Darfur and Kordofan, as well as Khartoum and Al Jazira.
“These hard-earned gains now risk being reversed,” said Ross Smith, the agency’s director of emergency preparedness and response.
“WFP has been forced to reduce rations to the absolute minimum for survival. By the end of March, we will have depleted our food stocks in Sudan. Without immediate additional funding, millions of people will be left without vital food assistance within weeks.”
Over the past six months, nearly 1.8 million people living in famine-hit or famine-risk areas have received consistent monthly aid. The agency noted that limited progress has been made through recent access breakthroughs, including a joint UN convoy that reached Kadugli in October, allowing assistance to reach families who had been isolated for months.
After more than two years of war, over 21 million people are now facing severe hunger, with famine confirmed in several areas and nearly 12 million people displaced from their homes. An estimated 3.7 million children, along with pregnant and breastfeeding women, are suffering from malnutrition.
The agency stressed that it urgently needs $700 million to sustain its operations in Sudan between January and June.
