403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cervical Cancer: Why Vaccination and Screening Can Save Lives
(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management)
Cervical cancer is a malignant disease that develops in the cervix, the lower portion of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It occurs when abnormal cells in the lining of the cervix begin to grow uncontrollably. Unlike many other cancers, cervical cancer develops slowly, often over many years, progressing from precancerous cellular changes to invasive disease. This long development period makes cervical cancer one of the most preventable and treatable cancers when appropriate screening and preventive measures are in place.
Globally, cervical cancer remains a significant public health concern. It is the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide, after breast, colorectal, and lung cancers. Each year, hundreds of thousands of new cases are diagnosed, and the disease causes a substantial number of cancer-related deaths. The global burden is disproportionately higher in low- and middle-income countries, where limited access to healthcare services, screening programs, and vaccination contributes to late diagnosis and poor outcomes.
The primary cause of cervical cancer is persistent infection with high-risk types of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a very common sexually transmitted infection. HPV is a DNA virus which is spread by skin to skin contact. There are over 100 subtypes, most of which do not cause significant disease in humans. Nearly all cases of cervical cancer are linked to HPV, with the majority of diagnoses being linked to HPV types 16 and 18 - to name a few . While most HPV infections resolve on their own without causing harm, long term infection with high risk strains can lead to abnormal cellular changes in the cervix that may progress to cancer if left untreated.
Several factors increase the risk of developing cervical cancer. These include smoking, which weakens the immune system’s ability to clear HPV infections; a weakened immune system due to conditions such as HIV; long-term use of oral contraceptives; early onset of sexual activity; multiple pregnancies; and limited access to regular screening. Socioeconomic factors and lack of awareness also play a role in delayed diagnosis.
In its early stages, cervical cancer often causes no noticeable symptoms, which is why regular screening is crucial. As the disease progresses, symptoms may include abnormal vaginal bleeding (such as bleeding between periods, after sexual intercourse, or after menopause), unusual vaginal discharge, pelvic pain, or pain during intercourse. These symptoms are not exclusive to cervical cancer but should always prompt medical evaluation.
Cervical cancer is highly preventable through a combination of HPV vaccination and regular screening. The HPV vaccine is most effective when administered before exposure to the virus, typically between the ages of 9 and 14. Usually only 2 doses of the vaccine are required at this age, but if over the age of 15, 3 doses are needed. It provides strong protection against the HPV types most likely to cause cervical cancer. Many countries have incorporated the vaccine into their national immunisation programs as a key cancer prevention strategy.
Screening methods such as the Pap smear and HPV testing can detect precancerous changes long before cancer develops. Regular screening allows healthcare providers to treat abnormal cells early, preventing progression to invasive cancer. When cervical cancer is detected at an early stage, treatment success rates are very high. Regular cervical screening decreases the risk of death from cervical cancer by 75%.
Compared to global figures, the incidence of cervical cancer in the United Arab Emirates is relatively low, reflecting the country’s strong healthcare infrastructure and growing emphasis on preventive medicine. However, cervical cancer remains a notable health issue. It is among the top five most common cancers affecting women in the UAE.
Despite the availability of advanced healthcare services, studies and health reports indicate that screening uptake among women in the UAE remains suboptimal. Cultural factors, lack of awareness, fear, and misconceptions about screening procedures can discourage women from undergoing routine Pap smears. As a result, some cases are diagnosed at later stages, when treatment becomes more complex.
The UAE has taken significant steps to reduce the burden of cervical cancer. HPV vaccination was introduced into the national immunisation program in 2018, initially targeting adolescent girls and later expanding to include boys. This reflects a long-term commitment to reducing HPV transmission and protecting future generations.
In addition, national and emirate level health authorities regularly conduct awareness campaigns, particularly during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, to educate women about risk factors, symptoms, and the importance of screening. Public and private healthcare facilities across the country offer Pap smear and HPV testing services, often at subsidised rates or as part of routine health check-ups.
Conclusion
Cervical cancer is a largely preventable disease with well established methods for early detection and effective treatment. While the global burden remains high, especially in developing regions, countries like the UAE have made notable progress through vaccination, screening programs, and public health initiatives. Continued efforts to increase awareness, improve screening participation, and promote HPV vaccination are essential to further reduce incidence and mortality. With sustained commitment, cervical cancer has the potential to become a rare disease in the UAE, safeguarding the health and well being of women across the nation.
By Dr Dalia Aziz, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecologist at NMC Royal Hospital, DIP & NMC Royal Medical Centre, The Palm
Cervical cancer is a malignant disease that develops in the cervix, the lower portion of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It occurs when abnormal cells in the lining of the cervix begin to grow uncontrollably. Unlike many other cancers, cervical cancer develops slowly, often over many years, progressing from precancerous cellular changes to invasive disease. This long development period makes cervical cancer one of the most preventable and treatable cancers when appropriate screening and preventive measures are in place.
Globally, cervical cancer remains a significant public health concern. It is the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide, after breast, colorectal, and lung cancers. Each year, hundreds of thousands of new cases are diagnosed, and the disease causes a substantial number of cancer-related deaths. The global burden is disproportionately higher in low- and middle-income countries, where limited access to healthcare services, screening programs, and vaccination contributes to late diagnosis and poor outcomes.
The primary cause of cervical cancer is persistent infection with high-risk types of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a very common sexually transmitted infection. HPV is a DNA virus which is spread by skin to skin contact. There are over 100 subtypes, most of which do not cause significant disease in humans. Nearly all cases of cervical cancer are linked to HPV, with the majority of diagnoses being linked to HPV types 16 and 18 - to name a few . While most HPV infections resolve on their own without causing harm, long term infection with high risk strains can lead to abnormal cellular changes in the cervix that may progress to cancer if left untreated.
Several factors increase the risk of developing cervical cancer. These include smoking, which weakens the immune system’s ability to clear HPV infections; a weakened immune system due to conditions such as HIV; long-term use of oral contraceptives; early onset of sexual activity; multiple pregnancies; and limited access to regular screening. Socioeconomic factors and lack of awareness also play a role in delayed diagnosis.
In its early stages, cervical cancer often causes no noticeable symptoms, which is why regular screening is crucial. As the disease progresses, symptoms may include abnormal vaginal bleeding (such as bleeding between periods, after sexual intercourse, or after menopause), unusual vaginal discharge, pelvic pain, or pain during intercourse. These symptoms are not exclusive to cervical cancer but should always prompt medical evaluation.
Cervical cancer is highly preventable through a combination of HPV vaccination and regular screening. The HPV vaccine is most effective when administered before exposure to the virus, typically between the ages of 9 and 14. Usually only 2 doses of the vaccine are required at this age, but if over the age of 15, 3 doses are needed. It provides strong protection against the HPV types most likely to cause cervical cancer. Many countries have incorporated the vaccine into their national immunisation programs as a key cancer prevention strategy.
Screening methods such as the Pap smear and HPV testing can detect precancerous changes long before cancer develops. Regular screening allows healthcare providers to treat abnormal cells early, preventing progression to invasive cancer. When cervical cancer is detected at an early stage, treatment success rates are very high. Regular cervical screening decreases the risk of death from cervical cancer by 75%.
Compared to global figures, the incidence of cervical cancer in the United Arab Emirates is relatively low, reflecting the country’s strong healthcare infrastructure and growing emphasis on preventive medicine. However, cervical cancer remains a notable health issue. It is among the top five most common cancers affecting women in the UAE.
Despite the availability of advanced healthcare services, studies and health reports indicate that screening uptake among women in the UAE remains suboptimal. Cultural factors, lack of awareness, fear, and misconceptions about screening procedures can discourage women from undergoing routine Pap smears. As a result, some cases are diagnosed at later stages, when treatment becomes more complex.
The UAE has taken significant steps to reduce the burden of cervical cancer. HPV vaccination was introduced into the national immunisation program in 2018, initially targeting adolescent girls and later expanding to include boys. This reflects a long-term commitment to reducing HPV transmission and protecting future generations.
In addition, national and emirate level health authorities regularly conduct awareness campaigns, particularly during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, to educate women about risk factors, symptoms, and the importance of screening. Public and private healthcare facilities across the country offer Pap smear and HPV testing services, often at subsidised rates or as part of routine health check-ups.
Conclusion
Cervical cancer is a largely preventable disease with well established methods for early detection and effective treatment. While the global burden remains high, especially in developing regions, countries like the UAE have made notable progress through vaccination, screening programs, and public health initiatives. Continued efforts to increase awareness, improve screening participation, and promote HPV vaccination are essential to further reduce incidence and mortality. With sustained commitment, cervical cancer has the potential to become a rare disease in the UAE, safeguarding the health and well being of women across the nation.
By Dr Dalia Aziz, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecologist at NMC Royal Hospital, DIP & NMC Royal Medical Centre, The Palm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment