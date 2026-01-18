STUB 5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Notifies Stubhub Holdings, Inc. (STUB) Investors Of Jan. 23 Deadline In IPO Securities Class Action Investigation

Investors who purchased StubHub (STUB) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's September 2025 IPO and suffered significant losses are encouraged to contact the firm.

Case Summary at a Glance

Key Detail Information for STUB Investors Ticker Symbol STUB (NYSE) Lead Plaintiff Deadline January 23, 2026 Class Investors in STUB Sep. '25 IPO Core Allegation Failure to disclose adverse vendor payment trends affecting liquidity Financial Impact 143% decline in Free Cash Flow (FCF) Contact Email ... / 844-916-0895



The StubHub Securities Class Action

The suit challenges the transparency of StubHub's disclosures in its IPO Registration Statement. While StubHub's IPO documents allegedly touted its financial health to prospective investors, the lawsuit alleges the company was already experiencing significant changes in the timing of payments to vendors.

On Nov. 13, 2025, StubHub reported its first quarterly results as a public company, revealing that Free Cash Flow had plummeted to negative $4.6 million -a stunning 143% decrease from the prior year. The company admitted this was primarily due to“changes in the timing of payments to vendors.” Following this revelation, StubHub's stock price dropped over 20% in a single day and has since traded as much as 56% below its $23.50 IPO price.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the StubHub (STUB) securities lawsuit about? The litigation alleges that StubHub's IPO documents should have disclosed that StubHub was experiencing changes in the timing of payments to vendors and that those changes had a significant adverse impact on free cash flow, including trailing 12 months free cash flow.

What is the lead plaintiff deadline for STUB? The deadline to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff is January 23, 2026. You do not need to be a lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery, but as a lead plaintiff, you can help direct the litigation.

