Triptii Dimri Shares Pictures From 2016 'When Modeling Was New, Dreams Were Big'

Sharing the post on her social media account, Triptii captioned it as,“2016: When modeling was new...dreams were big...and happiness was simple...” with heart and star emoticons.

The first picture shows a young Triptii posing at home in a striped crop top paired with denim shorts.

Another picture features a black-and-white photo collage where the actress is seen posing and making playful expressions for the camera.

In another picture, Triptii is seen smiling with her friends in a selfie.

In another photo, Triptii Dimri is seen lying down with her hair casually falling over her face, clicking a close-up selfie.

Triptii, now till 2026, has managed to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood.

She has featured in critically acclaimed films such as Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala. She was also seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa opposite actor Kartik Aaryan.

Triptii's career took a significant turn with Anushka Sharma, produced Bulbbul in 2020, where she earned a critical acclaim for her nuanced portrayal, followed by Qala in 2022, which further established her as a strong performer in content-driven cinema.

The actress, not many know, is also a good singer, something that she showcased while on the reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.

During the course of the episode, Triptii was seen impressing the audience with her voice as she crooned the track 'Tum Jo Mile Ho' from 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.