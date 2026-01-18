403
Qatar Reinforces Regional Peacemaking Role, Appoints Envoy To Gaza Council
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Qatar announced on Sunday the appointment of the Prime Minister's Strategic Affairs adviser Ali Al-Thawadi as its representative on the Gaza Executive Council.
In a statement, Qatar's International Media Office said the move reflects the country's commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at effective governance and the achievement of long-term, sustainable peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Gaza.
The statement noted that Al-Thawadi has been a key figure in Qatar's mediation efforts by facilitating ongoing dialogue with Palestinian movement Hamas, Israeli occupation and mediation partners, contributing to the release of a number of hostages, the negotiation of humanitarian aid access for Palestinians, and the conclusion of ceasefire agreements.
He also played a central role in Qatar's contribution to President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war.
With this appointment, Al-Thawadi will continue, on behalf of the State of Qatar, to support ongoing peace efforts through the Gaza Executive Board and other international initiatives. (end)
