22Nd Arab Electronic Media Cmte Meets, Kuwait Participating
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The 22nd session of the Arab Electronic Media Committee began on Sunday in Cairo with participation from Arab media authorities to discuss regulating and developing digital media and promoting safe, responsible use of electronic platforms.
Director of the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Arab Information Ministers Dr Haider Al-Jubouri said the meeting supports preparations for the 104th Arab Media Committee session and the 22nd Executive Bureau session in Kuwait.
Al-Jubouri noted that electronic media has become a leading influence on Arab public opinion due to rapid information dissemination and its capacity to enhance interaction, transparency, and broader community participation across digital environments regionally today.
He stressed the importance of developing unified Arab regulatory frameworks that keep pace with rapid digital transformation in media governance and content production while encouraging innovation, accountability, and consistent professional standards across platforms regionally internationally.
He expressed hope that deliberations would yield practical recommendations advancing regulation and development of Arab digital media, praising the UAE for launching the committee's official website and supporting coordinated institutional cooperation efforts regionally.
The agenda includes cybersecurity recommendations to fortify Arab platforms against cyberattacks, review specialized committee membership, assess risks from violent or extremist electronic games, and examine a draft book on Arab electronic media and institutional utilization.
Discussions also cover a proposed Arab model law regulating digital media, review training to enrich the committee website with national content, and consider a UAE initiative hosting 2026 training on engineering in artificial intelligence era.
Kuwait is participating in the meeting with a delegation from the Ministry of Information's External Media Sector, underscoring its engagement in Arab media coordination and support for shared digital transformation objectives across regional institutional frameworks. (end)
