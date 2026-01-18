403
UK PM Returns to X After Two-Week Absence
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has resumed activity on X following a two-week absence, announcing Thursday that the social media platform owned by US billionaire Elon Musk "is acting to ensure full compliance with UK law."
Starmer posted on the site for the first time since January 8, when he withdrew over escalating concerns surrounding X's AI assistant Grok and its role in generating non-consensual sexual imagery depicting women and children.
"Free speech is not the freedom to violate consent. Young women's images are not public property, and their safety is not up for debate," Starmer said.
"I welcome that X is now acting to ensure full compliance with UK law – it must happen immediately," he added.
The Prime Minister warned of potential legislative action, declaring: "If we need to strengthen existing laws further, we are prepared to do that."
The dispute erupted after multiple reports revealed Grok was being exploited to produce inappropriate alterations of images showing women and minors, triggering alarm over digital safety violations and possible infringement of the UK's Online Safety Act.
Ofcom, Britain's online safety regulator, launched a formal probe into X on Monday to investigate whether the platform's AI technology Grok is facilitating the creation of sexualized content.
The regulatory body is examining potential failures by X to fulfill critical requirements under the Online Safety Act.
This includes scrutinizing whether the company adequately evaluated risks of UK users accessing illegal material, and whether it conducted necessary risk assessments prior to implementing major service modifications.
