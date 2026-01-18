403
Russia to send satellite internet network analogous to Starlink
(MENAFN) Russia plans to deploy its own satellite internet network, similar to Elon Musk’s Starlink, by 2027, according to Dmitry Bakanov, head of the national space agency Roscosmos.
Starlink, operated by SpaceX, provides high-speed internet through a constellation of over 9,000 low-Earth orbit satellites and serves more than 9 million users across 150 countries. The service, however, is not officially available in Russia.
Bakanov demonstrated a Russian-designed satellite internet terminal to journalists, noting that it would allow global connectivity. He said serial production of the hardware will begin before the end of this year. The Russian system, named Rassvet (dawn), will deploy over 300 satellites, ensuring full operational capability by next year. Bakanov emphasized the importance of reaching areas not served by terrestrial networks.
Earlier, Sergey Boyarsky, head of the Russian parliament’s information policy committee, described the project as Moscow’s response to Starlink, allowing a “qualitative leap” in communications for Russia’s remote regions. The authorities also plan to provide Rassvet access to allied countries.
Starlink has been critical for Ukrainian forces, supporting coordination, surveillance, and drone operations. Ukraine has received more than 50,000 terminals since 2022. Elon Musk previously called Starlink “the backbone of the Ukrainian army,” warning that “their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off.”
