Australia Flash Floods Sweep Cars into Sea
(MENAFN) Devastating flash floods pummeled southeastern Australia, submerging vast regions and dragging multiple vehicles into ocean waters, according to media accounts released Thursday.
Victoria state experienced intense precipitation that triggered sudden flooding throughout numerous districts, media reported.
Officials issued urgent warnings for civilians in communities surrounding Wye River, Kennett River, Cumberland River, and Lorne, instructing them to seek immediate refuge following a severe storm system that unleashed massive rainfall volumes throughout the territory.
Social media footage captured vehicles being swept into the sea at Wye River, while additional automobiles remained wedged against bridge structures or disappeared beneath rapidly advancing floodwaters.
Rising waters penetrated residential properties, compelling inhabitants to abandon their homes and relocate to protected areas.
The State Emergency Service (SES) confirmed zero injury reports had been filed, though response teams were dispatched to rescue individuals stranded in caravans and assist civilians who retreated to elevated terrain.
Precipitation levels reached extraordinary magnitudes, with certain locations measuring over 170 millimeters (6.7 inches) of rainfall within a seven-hour period—the most extreme measurements documented since recordkeeping commenced in 2000.
"This is a significant weather event … off the charts with respect to records," said SES official Alistair Drayton.
Although the most severe storm conditions subsided by mid-afternoon, officials cautioned that additional precipitation remained probable and advised drivers to stay clear of inundated roadways.
