Jordan, Qatar Co-Chair Joint Higher Committee, Sign Cooperation Agreements

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Sunday co-chaired the fifth session of the Jordanian-Qatari Joint Higher Committee.During the session, Safadi and Al Thani underscored the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Qatar and discussed means of expanding cooperation across various fields in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.The two sides stressed that convening the committee reflects the shared commitment of both countries to institutionalizing and broadening bilateral cooperation in a manner that serves their mutual interests and those of their peoples. They signed the minutes of the committee's fifth session.Safadi and Al Thani also signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar on bilateral political consultations. The session witnessed the signing of three additional memoranda of understanding, including an agreement on cooperation in tourism and business events, signed by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Emad Hijazeen and Chairperson of Qatar Tourism Saad bin Ali Al Kharji.Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ambassador Dhaifallah Fayez and Qatari Ambassador to the Kingdom Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in endowments and Islamic affairs, as well as the second executive program for the youth cooperation protocol for 2026–2028.Prior to the committee meetings, Safadi and Al Thani held a meeting attended by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Emad Hijazeen, Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, and Chairperson of Qatar Tourism Saad bin Ali Al Kharji. The meeting reviewed ways to further strengthen strategic fraternal relations and expand cooperation in key sectors.The talks also addressed regional developments, with both sides stressing the need to adhere to the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to enable the immediate and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid once Israel removes obstacles to its entry. They emphasized the importance of advancing toward a clear political horizon that leads to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution.Safadi and Al Thani welcomed the formation of the Palestinian National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and the launch of the second phase of the comprehensive peace plan. They also welcomed the announcement by United States President Donald Trump on the formation of the Peace Council, with Safadi commending the mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.They stressed the importance of supporting the Palestinian National Interim Committee in managing the daily affairs of Gaza residents, while preserving the territorial unity of the occupied Palestinian territory and the connection between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.On Syria, the two ministers underscored the need to support the Syrian government's efforts to rebuild on foundations that ensure Syria's unity, sovereignty, security, and stability, and safeguard the well-being of its people.At the conclusion of the meetings, a joint statement reaffirmed the steady growth of Jordanian-Qatari relations and welcomed the agreements signed during the session. It reiterated the centrality of the Palestinian cause, rejected any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land, and warned against Israeli escalation and unilateral measures in the West Bank that undermine the two-state solution.The statement also underlined the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, stressed the exclusive Muslim status of the al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif, and highlighted the vital role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in providing services to Palestinian refugees.In addition, the statement addressed developments in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, and Somalia, stressing respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the need for political solutions to regional crises, while condemning Israeli violations in Syria and Lebanon and rejecting Israel's recognition of the so-called "Somaliland" region.