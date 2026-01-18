403
Trump wants countries to pay USD1B to remain on Gaza “Board of Peace”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is reportedly requiring countries to contribute at least $1 billion if they wish to remain on the Gaza “Board of Peace” beyond an initial three-year term, according to the charter text obtained by several media outlets.
The White House recently launched Phase Two of its US-backed Gaza peace initiative, establishing the Board of Peace to oversee reconstruction efforts in the Palestinian territory. Invitations to join the board were circulated to dozens of world leaders.
The charter specifies: “Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman. The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force.”
Trump described the initiative as unprecedented, saying, “This Board will be one of a kind, there has never been anything like it!”
Reports indicate that other leaders invited to join include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
