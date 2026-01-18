New Cryptocurrency Mutuum Finance Records 300% MUTM Growth As Phase 7 Is Accelerating

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new cryptocurrency entering the DeFi sector has been showing rapid distribution activity during its structured token rollout. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is closing in on its upcoming protocol deployment as the token's presale advances through its later pricing stages. The pace of participation has increased during recent weeks, with Phase 7 moving faster than several earlier phases. The combination of completed development work and tightening token allocation has shifted attention toward the final stages of the distribution window.

Structured Rollout and Presale Progression

Mutuum Finance did not launch the MUTM token through an open sale. Instead, the team adopted a phased distribution structure. Each phase includes a fixed token allocation at a fixed price. Once the allocation is filled, the price moves to the next tier. This approach gives early participants transparent entry levels and establishes a valuation timeline as the protocol approaches launch.

The presale began in early 2025 at a low pricing tier. Through the seven completed stages, the MUTM token has experienced a cumulative increase of more than 300%. The price now sits at $0.04 in Phase 7, with the public launch price confirmed at $0.06. The spread between the current phase and launch price has been noted by many participants as a sign that remaining supply is becoming more competitive.

Another factor that distinguishes this distribution cycle is the breadth of participation. Unlike many new crypto offerings that rely on short bursts of attention, Mutuum Finance has accumulated participation gradually. The project has now raised more than $19.8 million and surpassed 18,700 unique holders.

Funding and wallet participation have expanded across multiple months rather than a short marketing window. This gradual pattern indicates that access has not been centered solely on speculative traders. Whale wallets, retail participants, and newcomers to the DeFi market have all contributed at varying stages. The extended time frame of entry has allowed new entrants to onboard during later phases as information about the protocol continued to surface.

Engagement Mechanics and Participation Design

Another reason Phase 7 has been accelerating is the engagement layer built into the offering. Mutuum Finance operates a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This mechanic introduces competition during each daily cycle rather than allowing participation to flatten out. As Phase 7 progressed, leaderboard turnover has increased, suggesting a higher number of participants competing for the top daily entry.

Payment flexibility has also broadened access. The presale supports both crypto wallet payments and direct card onboarding. This provides an accessible entry point for users who may not be familiar with wallet-based transactions or decentralized exchanges. For a new crypto project that expects future retail usage, lowering onboarding friction often expands the eligible participant base.





Protocol Development and Roadmap Status

While the presale continues, protocol development has also moved toward deployment. Mutuum Finance is building a lending system that will allow users to supply assets to earn yield or post collateral to borrow without selling positions. According to the team, the V1 protocol is preparing for testnet deployment on Sepolia, followed by a mainnet activation window planned for Q1 2026.

Once V1 is live, on-chain activity will involve interest repayments, borrowing requests, liquidation events, and collateral tracking. For lending platforms, this stage is where data begins to shape the protocol's ecosystem. Liquidity depth, usage patterns, and stablecoin borrowing volumes become indicators of long-term feasibility.

The roadmap also outlines future plans for stablecoin borrowing and Layer-2 execution. Stablecoins are expected to play a role in lending markets by allowing users to borrow in predictable units without navigating price volatility during repayment. Layer-2 execution reduces latency during liquidation events, which is important during fast price swings.

Phase 7 Acceleration

As Phase 7 continues to progress, participation has been noticeably faster than several earlier stages. Wallet trackers have recorded more frequent entries during shorter time spans. Larger wallet activity has also been noted during this period, which has influenced the daily allocation curve.

For many watching the presale, this acceleration suggests that the remaining supply may close at a faster pace than the early distribution window. Because the sale moves forward only when allocations fill, the speed of participation creates a natural time pressure that does not rely on external hype or promotional cycles.

Mutuum Finance now sits at a unique point in its rollout: funding nearing $20 million, distribution over 18,700 holders, Phase 7 accelerating, and V1 preparing for deployment. This combination has elevated MUTM into the category of new cryptocurrencies that transition from quiet development into visible infrastructure release. With more than 300% token growth recorded since the first phase, and a shrinking supply stack remaining at the current pricing tier, Phase 7 has become the focal point for those tracking the final stage of the presale window.

