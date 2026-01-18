Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Invited To Join US-Led "Board Of Peace

2026-01-18 04:56:20
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II has received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the "Board of Peace" for Gaza, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs said on Saturday.
The Ministry said the invitation is currently under review, with the relevant documents being examined in accordance with internal legal procedures.
Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Majali said the Kingdom appreciates President Trump's role in facilitating a ceasefire in Gaza and advancing broader efforts aimed at achieving security, stability, and peace.

Jordan News Agency

