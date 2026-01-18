403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aludecor Launches New TVC Campaign Advocating Rigorous Testing and Fire Safety in ACP Usage
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, 16th January 2026: Aludecor, India's premier aluminium composite panel (ACP) manufacturer, has unveiled its latest television and digital campaign comprising a set of relatable, on-site stories. The campaign points out the everyday material failures which could be long-term damage and safety hazards that dent the reputation of fabricators and contractors.
Set against real construction-site situations, the TVCs showcase common challenges such as colour fading, fire safety lapses, and panel delamination, issues that often arise when materials are chosen based on price or claims rather than proven performance. Amit Sial plays a seasoned contractor who subtly “tests” his assistant, driving home the campaign’s central thought: “Iss liye test nahi toh… trust nahi.”
The campaign centres around this commitment to transparency focused tests. Aludecor ACPs undergo 205 mandatory quality and performance tests that ensure durability, fire resistance, and long-term reliability under real-world conditions. The films show how these tests translate into tangible outcomes: colour that stays intact for years, fire-retardant and fire-resistant panels that restrict or stop flame spread, and panels that resist structural failure over time.
Contrary to typical certification-led narratives, Aludecor’s initiative goes a step further by opening up its fully equipped in-house R&D centre with NABL-accredited FR testing facilities, to the ACP industry - free of cost. Samples should be collected directly from supplied-at-site materials, ensuring that what gets tested is what is installed.
To ensure the integrity of the test results, all testing will be conducted in a brand-blind and anonymised manner. This means that the testing team neither gets to know the brand being tested nor the identity of the customer who is availing this free test nor the project in which the tested material will be used. This ‘trust movement’ is being billed as Indian ACP industry’s largest voluntary material open test.
Aludecor urges fabricators, architects and builders to question material claims and make informed choice, thereby bringing testing into focus as a task for the common good, which can save lives, avoid economic losses, and prevent reputation risk.
Commenting on the campaign, Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, Founder & CMD, Aludecor, said:
“The biggest risk of material failure is borne by the fabricator. Our intent with this movement is to arm them with facts, transparency, and the confidence to demand testing. When materials are tested fairly and honestly, trust follows, and that trust ultimately saves lives and livelihoods.”
The campaign is being rolled out across television and digital platforms, supported by billboards and on-ground outreach to fabricators and industry stakeholders, hammering home Aludecor’s position that informed choices and rigorous testing are the foundation of safer, more responsible construction.
Set against real construction-site situations, the TVCs showcase common challenges such as colour fading, fire safety lapses, and panel delamination, issues that often arise when materials are chosen based on price or claims rather than proven performance. Amit Sial plays a seasoned contractor who subtly “tests” his assistant, driving home the campaign’s central thought: “Iss liye test nahi toh… trust nahi.”
The campaign centres around this commitment to transparency focused tests. Aludecor ACPs undergo 205 mandatory quality and performance tests that ensure durability, fire resistance, and long-term reliability under real-world conditions. The films show how these tests translate into tangible outcomes: colour that stays intact for years, fire-retardant and fire-resistant panels that restrict or stop flame spread, and panels that resist structural failure over time.
Contrary to typical certification-led narratives, Aludecor’s initiative goes a step further by opening up its fully equipped in-house R&D centre with NABL-accredited FR testing facilities, to the ACP industry - free of cost. Samples should be collected directly from supplied-at-site materials, ensuring that what gets tested is what is installed.
To ensure the integrity of the test results, all testing will be conducted in a brand-blind and anonymised manner. This means that the testing team neither gets to know the brand being tested nor the identity of the customer who is availing this free test nor the project in which the tested material will be used. This ‘trust movement’ is being billed as Indian ACP industry’s largest voluntary material open test.
Aludecor urges fabricators, architects and builders to question material claims and make informed choice, thereby bringing testing into focus as a task for the common good, which can save lives, avoid economic losses, and prevent reputation risk.
Commenting on the campaign, Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, Founder & CMD, Aludecor, said:
“The biggest risk of material failure is borne by the fabricator. Our intent with this movement is to arm them with facts, transparency, and the confidence to demand testing. When materials are tested fairly and honestly, trust follows, and that trust ultimately saves lives and livelihoods.”
The campaign is being rolled out across television and digital platforms, supported by billboards and on-ground outreach to fabricators and industry stakeholders, hammering home Aludecor’s position that informed choices and rigorous testing are the foundation of safer, more responsible construction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment