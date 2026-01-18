Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greece to expand its territorial waters in Aegean Sea

2026-01-18 04:28:59
(MENAFN) Greece is preparing to expand its territorial waters and establish a second maritime park in the Aegean Sea, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis announced Friday. Speaking in parliament to independent lawmakers, Gerapetritis emphasized the government’s efforts to strengthen maritime sovereignty.

Since 2019, the New Democracy government has taken several steps in this direction, including creating the first Aegean marine park, completing the national marine spatial planning framework, and signing maritime delimitation agreements with Egypt and Italy.

Gerapetritis criticized Türkiye’s Blue Homeland doctrine as “expansionist” and unacceptable but stressed that Greece now has stronger legal and diplomatic arguments, aligned with European Union standards. He added that dialogue with Türkiye will continue, while reiterating that Greece’s national sovereignty is nonnegotiable.

The announcement followed a call on Monday between Gerapetritis and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, during which they discussed bilateral relations and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ planned visit to Türkiye in February.

