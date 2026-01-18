Telangana Sextortion Racket Busted: Married Couple Trapped Over 100 Men Using Honeytrap

Police in Telangana's Karimnagar district have busted a major sextortion and honeytrap racket allegedly run by a married couple for nearly three years, exposing a disturbing pattern of digital exploitation and blackmail. According to investigators, the accused used social media platforms to lure victims, secretly record intimate encounters, and extort large sums of money under threats of public exposure and violence.

The accused woman, identified as Lalitha, allegedly contacted men through Instagram and YouTube, gradually gaining their trust before inviting them to her residence. Unbeknownst to the victims, her husband allegedly hid cameras inside the house to secretly record private moments. These videos were later used to blackmail the victims, with threats that the footage would be shared with family members or made public if payments were not made.

Police said more than 100 men were targeted, with the couple extorting crores of rupees over the years. The illegally acquired money was allegedly used to purchase a plot worth ₹65 lakh and a car valued at around ₹10 lakh, along with other assets.

The case came to light after a truck owner approached the police, claiming he had already paid ₹13 lakh to the accused but was being pressured for an additional ₹5 lakh. The complainant alleged that the couple threatened to murder him and leak the explicit videos to his family if he failed to comply.

Following the complaint, Karimnagar police launched an investigation, tracked the suspects, and arrested both individuals. Several mobile phones, storage devices, videos, cash, and cheques were seized during the operation. Authorities are now examining digital evidence to identify additional victims and trace the full money trail.

The couple, married for three years and parents to two children, have been remanded to custody. Police have urged anyone else who may have been targeted to come forward, assuring confidentiality and support.