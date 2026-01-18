'Mini World Cup' Second Round Tips Off Tuesday In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As appetizers go for FIBA Basketball World Cups, the first-ever Mini World Cup in Qatar is a big hit. Thirty-two secondary school teams have already squared off on the hardwood in the first round, aiming to become the champion of the inaugural competition. The second round gets underway Tuesday.

“It's been wonderful,” said Mohammad Mishal al-Khuzai of the Hassan Bin Thabit School.

“It's a new experience for me. I really loved the idea of making a World Cup for schools in Qatar. It's a new idea never seen before. I hope other countries implement the same idea.”

Gabriel Adonis of the Philippine School said:“The Mini World Cup tournament has been exciting and challenging because my team and I get to go against different teams and experience different levels of competition.”

The Mini World Cup is part of the School Olympic Program and is being organized under the supervision of FIBA in partnership with the Qatar Basketball Federation. The 32 secondary schools from across Qatar are competing under their official school names.

The league mirrors the competition format of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, allowing players to create a connection to next year's big event that will feature the best national teams from Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.

Dhiyato Tarawi of Al Maahad Addinee Boys Preparatory School raved about "the organisation, the competitive spirit, and the overall atmosphere" of the league while Rayan Al Khoury of the Lebanese school said, "we're having fun competing against other schools.”

The tournament will culminate in a grand final in May 2026 at Aspire Dome.

That will not be the end of the Mini World Cup, however.

There will also be a second season (2026-27), when schools will represent the official national teams that qualify for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The World Cup field will be complete once the last of the qualifiers are played on March 1, 2027.

“I'm so excited to watch the 2027 World Cup in Qatar, knowing that the competition is going to be amazing and to watch big name players compete with their countries,” al-Khoury said.

There will be a lot of enthusiasm around the national team of Qatar, which will be making its first World Cup appearance since 2006, when it competed in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Qatar, assured of a spot in the World Cup as hosts, are still taking part in the qualifiers. In the first window, it played in two thrilling wire-to-wire encounters against Lebanon, losing the first at home and winning the second at the Cedars.

“I'm extremely excited to see Qatar participating in the World Cup as we're the hosts,” Mohammad Mishal al-Khuzai said.

“And Qatar is known for being an amazing host. I wish all the best to Qatar!”

Adonis echoed his thoughts, saying: "I'm really excited about the possibility of watching Qatar play in the 2027 World Cup. The idea of seeing the national team compete on home soil feels amazing. Just thinking about the energy of the crowd and the pride of supporting our team live makes me look forward to it even more.”

Dhiyato Tarawi is pumped up about having the best teams in the world come to Qatar.

"I am very excited about the prospect of watching my national team compete at the World Cup in Qatar in 2027,” he said.“It would be an exceptional and meaningful opportunity to witness such an important global event taking place in my home country.”

Meanwhile, the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers are set to resume at the end of next month. The second international window games will be played in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas from February 27 through March 2.

Qatar will play twice at home at Lusail Multipurpose Hall in Doha, facing India on February 27 and Saudi Arabia on March 2.

