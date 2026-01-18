Delhi To Host Business-Expo 2026 For Booster Shot To Trade

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is organising a Business Expo- Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital to showcase the strength, scale and diversity of Indian trade, manufacturing and services under one roof, according to a statement issued by the traders' body.

The event, to be held from May 1 to 4, will serve as a powerful national and global platform and is being supported by thousands of trade federations, associations and chambers across the country, the statement said.

In pursuance of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for“vocal to local, local to global” and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the mega event is conceived as the comprehensive Indian Business Expo and is destined to set a new benchmark in trade exhibitions of Indian goods and services, the statement said.

CAIT Secretary General and MP Praveen Khandelwal said,“Indian goods will be demonstrated through more than 2,000 stalls, whereas more than 10 lakh visitors from all over the country are expected to visit the expo,” he added.

Khandelwal further said that the strong B2B focus to expand domestic and global trade is the fundamental key to the event. With a sharp business-to-business (B2B) orientation, the Mahotsav will create unprecedented opportunities for domestic expansion and global trade linkages, enabling Indian traders and manufacturers to connect directly with buyers, investors, exporters, importers, policy-makers and international delegations.

He added that Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav is not just an exhibition-it is a strategic business movement. Designed with extensive use of advanced technology, the event will leverage digital registration systems, AI-enabled matchmaking, smart exhibition layouts, and tech-driven B2B networking tools to ensure seamless participation and meaningful business engagements.

Khandelwal informed that the expo is designed in eight thematic business zones, each dedicated to key sectors of Indian trade and industry. A unique feature of Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav is its end-to-end product presentation model, where each product category will be displayed comprehensively at a single location, covering raw materials, manufacturing, finished goods, packaging, logistics and allied services.

This integrated approach will offer visitors a 360-degree view of complete supply chains, making it easier to explore partnerships, sourcing, and investment opportunities.

Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav will witness pan-India participation of traders, manufacturers, MSMEs, startups, women entrepreneurs and service providers from across states and sectors.

In addition to products, a wide spectrum of services, including logistics, fintech, e-commerce solutions, export facilitation, design, branding and technology services will also be showcased.