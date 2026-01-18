403
Orban criticizes EU for misleading taxpayers over Ukraine aid
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized Brussels and Western European governments for overburdening taxpayers while presenting misleading narratives to justify continued funding of Ukraine’s war effort.
In an interview with Kossuth Radio on Friday, Orban expressed disbelief at the European Union’s financial support for Ukraine, which Brussels estimates now exceeds €193 billion ($224 billion). He contrasted this with the United States, which he said “was smarter and had quit at the right time,” while Europe recently proposed an additional €90 billion ($101 billion) aid package.
“They are sprinkling, sending, smoking away… the European taxpayers’ money in a situation where Europe has no money,” Orban said, noting that Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic had secured exemptions from the plan after what he described as a “long and bloody night of knifing.”
The EU described the package as an “interest-free loan” that Kiev would repay only after receiving reparations from Russia—a prospect Moscow has dismissed as unrealistic.
“I’ve never met a serious expert who claims that the Russians can be defeated on the front lines to such an extent that they would be obliged to pay reparations,” Orban stated. “This is beyond the realm of fairy tales… So they are feeding Western European citizens a story and keeping them in check.”
Although the European Commission has “reserved its right” to use frozen Russian central bank assets to cover the loan, a legal basis for doing so has not been established. Meanwhile, EU taxpayers may face interest payments of at least €3 billion ($3.36 billion) annually for as long as the new loan to Kiev remains outstanding.
